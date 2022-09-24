Strontian author scoops top of book pile at Gaelic Literature Awards
Sylvia Hehir from Strontian has won Best Book for Children /Young People at the Gaelic Literature Awards 2022 with her book Dubh às, a Scots Gaelic translation of Deleted, the first title in a series of young adult fiction books about life in a small village in a remote part of the Highlands.
She told the Lochaber Times: ‘I am absolutely delighted that Dubh às was awarded the Best Book for Children/Young People at the Gaelic Literature Awards 2022.
‘It was a privilege to work with the team at the Gaelic Books Council and with Translator Johan Nic a’ Ghobhainn to produce this novel for young adult Gaelic readers.’
Ms Hehir adds this latest award to the Scottish Book Trust New Writer Award. Her debut YA thriller, Sea Change, published by Stirling Publishing 2019, was Winner of the Pitlochry Quaich and was shortlisted for the Caledonia Novel Award.
Dubh às can be purchased at Dubh Às – Gaelic Books Council.