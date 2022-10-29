Strong Start by Women’s Golf Sees Them Up into First at Battle at the Beach

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico. – Ole Miss Women’s golf got right to work at Club Campestre San Jose on Friday, firing home a round of 282 (-2) to sit atop the team Leaderboard heading into the second round of play.

The Rebels saw a strong start to their tournament in sunny Cabo San Lucas, as the team rounded out day one with a total of 16 birdies, along with ranking first in par-4 (+4) and par-5 (-5) scoring .

“We played solid golf today,” head Coach Kory Henkes said. “We had a few hiccups down the stretch that we can learn from as we go into tomorrow’s round. Overall, we had a solid start in some windy conditions.”

Andrea Lignell led the charge for the Rebels in the opening round of action, with the senior heading into the clubhouse atop the individual leaderboard after chalking up a new career-low round of 66 (-5). This marks Lignell’s fifth round in the 60s and ninth round below par of the fall season.

Lignell currently leads the field in total birdies (6) and in par-3 scoring (-2). The Gothenburg, Sweden, native will look to continue her streak of finishing as tournament Champion or runner-up in each of the team’s three fall tournaments so far this year.

Chiara Tamburlini also capped off her first round from Cabo under par for the Rebels, with Tamburlini’s round of 70 (-1) putting her in a tie for 11th. Besides her two birdies on the day, Tamburlini also marked one of just four golfers in attendance to sink an eagle on day one after doing so on the par-5 hole 13.

A solid round of 71 (E) from Natacha Host Husted will see the sophomore as the third and final Rebel that will enter day two in the top 20, with Host Husted currently sitting tied for 15th overall. Host Husted’s strong round can be credited to her hot start, with the Copenhagen, Denmark, native shooting bogey-free golf through her opening 10 holes, including sinking a trio of birdies.

Rounding out play for the Rebel lineup on Friday were Nicole Gal and Ellen Hume whose rounds of 75 (+4) and 76 (+5) will see the duo tied for 46th and 55th, respectively.

The Rebels will be right back into the swing of things at 9 am CT on Saturday for round two from Club Campestre San Jose.

For all Ole Miss Women’s golf latest news and information, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWGolf, on Instagram at OleMissWGolf and on Facebook at Ole Miss Women’s Golf. General Athletic news can also be found at @OleMissSports on Twitter, Ole Miss Sports on Facebook, and OleMissAthletics on Instagram.

1. Andrea Lignell : 66 (-5)

T11. Chiara Tamburlini : 70 (-1)

T15. Natacha Host Husted: 71 (E)

T46. Nicole Gal: 75 (+4)

T55. Ellen Hume : 76 (+5)

*T67. Elle Johnson: 77 (+6)

* competing as an individual

1. Ole Miss: 282 (-2)

2. Vanderbilt: 284 (E)

T3. LSU: 285 (+1)

T3. TCU: 285 (+1)

5. Houston: 286 (+2)

6. North Texas: 289 (+5)

7. Arkansas: 291 (+7)

8. Baylor: 293 (+9)

9. Kansas State: 295 (+11)

10. Clemson: 296 (+12)

T11. Kansas: 298 (+14)

T11. Wisconsin: 298 (+14)

13. Mississippi State: 299 (+15)

14. ETSU: 300 (+16)

15. Missouri: 303 (+19)

16. Rutgers: 307 (+23)

17. Charlotte: 309 (+25)