Strong second half leads Dakota Wesleyan men’s basketball to first win of season – Mitchell Republic

SIOUX FALLS — Dakota Wesleyan men’s basketball bounced back from a season-opening loss Sunday.

DWU charged back in the second half against Presentation College, outscoring the Saints 52-30 in the final 20 minutes on its way to a 90-75 win at the Sanford Pentagon.

An 14-4 scoring run just over halfway through the first half helped Presentation climb out to a 39-29 lead that turned into a 45-38 Halftime advantage for the Saints. DWU started the second half on an 18-0 run, though, to jump out in front and the Tigers never gave the lead back on their way to their first win of the season.

Jakob Dobney led all scorers with 25 points for DWU, going 7-for-14 from the field, 3-of-7 from deep and 8-of-11 from the free-throw line. Koln Oppold added 20 points, 10 boards and seven assists for DWU, while D’Andre Dennis chipped in 19 and 11 rebounds and Alan Kikwaki contributed 12 points. Kallan Herman poured in eight points off the bench as the only bench player to record a point.

Travez Nyx and DeMarius Bonds both cracked 20 points for Presentation with 23 and 22, respectively. Jeremiah Gilyard scored 12 off the bench for the Saints, knocking down a pair of triples.

DWU held Presentation to 4-of-15 shooting from 3-point land, while the Tigers hit at a 37.5% clip from beyond the arc. DWU shot 47.5% from the field compared to Presentation’s 44.6%.

The Tigers improved to 1-1 with the win and are back in action on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Morningside to start their Great Plains Athletic Conference schedule. Presentation (1-3) has a quick turnaround, with its next game coming Monday, Nov. 7 against Mount Marty at home.