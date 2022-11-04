Strong season fuels 2023 expectations for Bexley girls volleyball

Strong season fuels 2023 expectations for Bexley girls volleyball

It took the Bexley girls volleyball team 15 years to get back to a Division II district final, but the Lions might have the talent for even more success next fall.

Sixth-seeded Bexley lost 25-9, 25-9, 25-16 to top-seeded Hartley in the final Oct. 29 at Westerville Central, the first time the Lions had advanced that deep into the postseason since 2007. Bexley defeated Big Walnut 15-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-25, 15-8 that year.

Expectations for next fall should be high, however, as Coach Katie Curtiss expects to return a group that includes Juniors Kate Magee (setter), Delaney Mathews (outside/right-side hitter) and Anja Hoy (middle hitter) and sophomore Kayden McKinney ( outside hitter).

“This year I learned a lot about setting in a 5-1, and really being a leader on the court,” said Magee, who led the team with 559 assists and added 150 digs, 38 blocks and 21 aces. “It’s kind of different as a setter because I touch the ball on every single play. I had to learn how to keep my emotions in check and stay focused on the goal.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button