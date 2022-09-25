Strong Defensive Effort Leads To Scoreless Draw For Women’s Soccer

Next Game: at Southeast Missouri State University 10/2/2022 | 1:00 PM October 02 (Sun) / 1:00 PM at Southeast Missouri State University History

The Lindenwood Women’s soccer team (4-6-2, 1-1-1 OVC) played to a scoreless draw with Tennessee Tech (4-4-3, 2-0-1 OVC) behind eight saves from Sam Blazek on Sunday afternoon from Cookeville, Tenn.

GAME OVERVIEW

The Lindenwood offense struggled to get anything going in the first half, but Sam Blazek stood tall in net, stopping all six shots faced in the opening 45 minutes of play. Tennessee Tech generated four corner kicks, but the Lions defense thwarted all opportunities, as the game was scoreless at the Halftime break.

Lily Sutter opened the second half with Lindenwood’s first shot on goal, but it was denied by the Golden Eagles keeper. The Lions defense continued its strong play throughout the second half, as the Golden Eagles compiled 14 shots in the second half, but only two on goal. Neither team was able to break through in the second half with the game ending in a scoreless draw.

GAME LEADERS

Blazek (eight saves

Sutter (one shot)

UP NEXT

Lindenwood will face SEMO on the road on Sunday, October 2. Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm from Cape Girardeau, Mo.