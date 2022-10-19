Striker soccer teams compete in fall tournaments





U8 Girls

The future is bright for the youngest Strikers FC girls squad. Coaches Austin Edwards and Elise Webb are instilling work ethic, teamwork, and a love of the game. The result — 2022 Pend Oreille Cup champions.

Left to Right: Jane Taylor, Kate Thielbahr, Whitney Oberhaus, Ashlyn Gillis, Macie Lett, Isla Chartrey, Eliza Vanderbeek, Natalie Mills, Coach Austin Edwards Not Pictured: Lily Webb and Coach Elise Webb

U9 Girls

The 2014G are talented and determined. Coached by JP Huguenin and Tim Piehl, this group of young footballers is deep in Talent and determination.

Nice work U9 girls — 2022 Pend Oreille Cup Champions and second place at River City Challenge in Spokane.

Pictured, from left, are Coach JP Huguenin, Matilda Wassif, Millie Mahoney, Katia Tadic, Mila Martin, Kaijah Beuskens, Annabelle Leonard, Coach Tim Piehl In the middle row, from left, are Ava Huguenin, Piper Fenton, Hadley Hagan, Madeline Benoit, Boheme Parr-Coffin. In the front row, from left, are Kylie Weisz, Libby Piehl.

U10 Girls

Poor air quality almost forced a Shootout to determine a 2013G Pend Oreille Cup Champion but after both coaches agreed to reschedule for a later date, the results are in — Strikers 4 Thorns 3. The Sandpoint Strikers 2013G are 2022 Pend Oreille Cup champions.

Pictured, from left, are Coach Luke Anderson, Scarlett Whitehouse, Claire LaBaron, Nina Tajan, Coach Colleen Watson, Olivia Watson, Sylvia Nees, Halle Anderson, Brooklyn Windju, Elsa Gidley, Jenna Baroni, Findley Williams, Maddie Carmago, Keely Lett, Harper Mangano, Presley Powell, and Coach Adam Tajan.

U11 Girls

The team is always one that’s hard to beat. The Strikers 2012 girls are organized and well-coached thanks to Laura Verity and Shantelle Gillis. These girls battled through a difficult U11 Gold bracket. The beat Thorns 4-2 in a semi final match but eventually fell 0-1 to Flathead in the Championship match. The 2012G were second place at the Pend Oreille Cup.

Pictured, from left, are Charley Martin, Olivia Betz, Avalon Gillis, Lily Verity, Evoda Logan, Delaney Brandtner, Piper Mahoney, Malia Smith, Breckly Morton, Liliana Archibald. Not Pictured are Hadley Chartrey and Lauren Porter.

U13 Girls

The 2010 girls kicked off the tournament season with a second-place finish at the River City Challenge in Spokane. Coaches Jeremiah Guidos and Kayla Ireland are instilling a sense of Striker pride and what it means to grind it out and dig deep to get results. The 2010G claimed second-place honors at the River City Challenge.

Coaches are Jeremiah Guidos and Kayla Ireland. Pictured in the back row, from left, are Breecyn Morton, Ella Lett, Avery Knowles, Lillian Jackson, Raelyn Olsen. Pictured in the middle row are Emily Tanneberger, Ruthie Laughridge, Avah Archibald, Olivia Francis, Laney Guidos. Pictured in the front row are Abby VanGesen, Claire Hoggan.

U8 Boys

The 2015 Strikers boys finished second at the Pend Oreille Cup. Jason and Zach Nees have this squad improving every week. These boys are passionate and hungry for hardware. The 2015B were second at the Pend Oreille Cup.

Pictured, from left, are Coach Zach Nees, Avery Rust, Sebastian Steidl, Spencer LeBaron, Calvin Nees, Greyson Yates, Quinn Yost, Luca Sinatra, Liam Kirsch, and Coach Jason Nees. Not pictured are Jude Baroni and Bradley Swisher.

U9 Boys

The Sandpoint Striker 2014B knows what Championship games are all about. This fall they played in three tournaments and made the Finals in all three. They finished second at the River City Challenge in Spokane, were Champions of the Pend Oreille Cup, and recently took second at the Tamarack Fall Classic while playing up an age group. All season they’ve been showing their opponents what soccer in Sandpoint is all about.

U10 Boys

The 2013B are a force to be reckoned with. They won the Championship at the River City Challenge in the Gold Division, and finished in second place in the Pend Oreille Cup decided by shootout. This team plays fast, furious, and with firepower.

Pictured, from left, are Coach Kelly Balch, Coach Kyle Drube, Brayden Bachman, Matthew McDaniel, SJ Noble, Charley Sisson, Harper Fields, Jace Buckhout, Caleb Drube, Michael Balch, Sam Webb, Xander Conner, and Coach Jake Bachman.

U11 Boys

The 2012 boys battled some tough competition in both the Pend Oreille Cup and the Tamarack Fall Classic. Poor air quality forced the Championship game in the POC to be determined by kicks from the spot. The 2012B finished second place at both the Pend Oreille Cup and the Tamarack Fall Classic.

Pictured in the back row are Assistant Coach Hans Steidl, Assistant Coach Tim Piehl, Theo Vanderbeek, Brady Yarbrough, Will Piehl, Bennett Nieman, Callen Walby, Tajan Tucker, Head Coach Randy Thoreson. Front Row: Konrad Steidl, Kai Sinatra, Jackson Chavira, Ryan Mills, Rockston Nevarez, Lucas Lange, Jude Laughridge, Logan Williams, Charlie Whitesel

U13 Boys

The 2010 boys turned on the jets and took care of business in the Pend Oreille Cup. Coached by Abby Drube and Darrin Connor these boys went 3-0 scoring 15 goals and only allowing 2 throughout the tournament. Pend Oreille Cup Champions 2022.

Pictured, from left, in the front row are Deacon Schicker, Alec Lieuallen, Ethan Polhemus, Landon Conner, Hobbes Conley, Myles McCulla. Pictured in the second row are Huck Mullen, Calvin Dahlman, Rhiley Morris, Wesley Drube, Rhyder Sparks, Jayden Carey, William Sjoquist. Pictured in the back row are Blake McGrann, Miro Parr-Coffin, Coach Abby Drube. Not pictured are Aiden Player and Coach Darin Conner.