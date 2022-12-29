Striker linked to Liverpool has scored 56 goals in 56 games, miles clear of Nunez – our view

A rumored Liverpool target has had quite a phenomenal year in front of goal.

Back in October, Marca in Spain reported that Anfield was a potential destination for Kylian Mbappe.

There was, and continues to be, doubts about Mbappe’s long-term future at Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool were linked with a surprise move in the build-up to the World Cup.

Will they join the Reds? Can they even afford him?

There’s a lot of questions, but what cannot be debated is the fact that in terms of goals, Mbappe has been the world’s best player in 2022.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

That’s because the 23-year-old France international scored a penalty on Wednesday night to make it 56 goals in 56 games for club and country this calendar year.

According to UEFA, nobody has scored more for club and country than the Liverpool-linked hitman, with Erling Haaland [45 goals in 42 games] coming second and Robert Lewandowski [42 in 50] finishing in third.

Thing is, Jurgen Klopp does need another world-class Goalscorer in the Ranks – even after signing Cody Gakpo.

Mohamed Salah turns 31 next year and is bound to begin the descent, from the peak of his powers, and Darwin Nunez continues to be unreliable in front of goal.

The Uruguay international squandered a whole host of opportunities against Manchester City and Aston Villa over the past seven days, scoring none in either game.

Mbappe is Streets ahead of the £85 million summer signing by Liverpool but whether they consider him a genuine target remains to be seen.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Show all

In other news, Report: Newcastle United talks for 13-goal striker progressing well despite Arsenal contact