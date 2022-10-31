Streicher Leads Women’s Golf In Final Round At Landfall

Megan Streicher and Riley Quartermain both shot season-best rounds, 69 and 71, respectively, to lead the University of North Carolina Women’s golf team to a 1-under-par final round Sunday at the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington at the Country Club of Landfall’s Dye Course.

The Tar Heels finished the 54-hole event tied for 14thth at 21-over 885. San Jose State won the team title with a tournament record score of 22-under 842. Wake Forest was second at 16 under par, Florida State, which shot 277 on Sunday, was third at 15 under and South Carolina was fourth and the only other team below par at minus 12.

Carolina’s 1-under 287 on Sunday matched the sixth-best round of the day among the 18 teams in the field.

Streicher, a freshman from South Africa, shot 69 to beat her previous low round this fall by a stroke. She made four birdies and only one bogey today.

Quartermain, a sophomore from Bryn Mawr, Pa., also beat her previous best college round by a shot as she also made four birdies today for a 71.

Senior Kayla Smith shot even-par 72 today, the second time in the tournament she shot par in a round. Smith tied for 38th place at 4-over 220.

Senior Krista Junkkari led UNC with a 34th place finish at 3-over 219 (67-76-76).

Freshman Vilde Nystrøm, playing as an individual entry, shot a 2-under-par 70 in the final round.

Florida State’s Charlotte Heath and San Jose State’s Louisa Carlbom shared medalist honors at 10-under 206.