Street updates on loan move after debut Shrewsbury goal – two minutes in – News

As well as adapting to a new place and league, a young player out on loan also has to adapt to playing alongside seasoned professionals with vastly more experience. Despite Street only being 21, he has become accustomed to playing alongside more seasoned players and the sheer demands of playing in League One.

“It’s good to play with mature players,” he says. “We still have quite a young squad, but we’ve also got a lot of senior players in there with lots of games and they’re really good at helping you out.

“They’ve been brilliant with me. I sort of experienced it a little bit more at Torquay and Newport County initially with the senior players there, and it is very similar at Shrewsbury – the senior players look out for the young ones and you can learn a lot from them.

“It is very different, because we have so many games, we don’t really have the time to spend at the training ground… You’re playing so many games, a lot of the time you’re just in and out .

“[The Papa John’s Trophy] is definitely good for us Younger players to play against these first-teams. That can only help you if you play well and if the club does well, it can help your profile.

“There is a big difference in a one-off game in the Papa John’s compared to week in, week out, in both League Two and League One.”

A player can take a while to adapt to a club, but as Street has shown, he has got off to a strong start in Shropshire and settled in well: “I joined in September, that’s like three-four months ago, but it feels like I’ve only been here a few weeks!

“Everything just go so quick when you’re out on loan. It’s absolutely flown by. It’s just non-stop, Saturday-Tuesday most weeks, you don’t get a chance to chill and gather your bearings, but that’s what I like – the constant flow of just playing football, which is what I love doing.”

“I really have been enjoying it up here.”