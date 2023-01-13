Streamsong sells for $160 million | Golf News and Tour Information

Kemper Sports has managed Streamsong from the beginning. When the resort went up for sale the other bidders on the property included Troon, Kemper’s main competitor in the business of owning and managing golf courses and destinations. Kemper owns roughly 15 percent of the 130 courses it manages and has been associated with many of the most important developments of the last quarter-century: managing Bandon Dunes since its inception; developing strategy for Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs in Inverness, Nova Scotia; and consulting on the development of Sand Valley in Wisconsin and Big Cedar Lodge in Branson, Mo. Kemper has always called the Glen Club in the Suburbs of Chicago its home base for golf, but by adding Streamsong and all that comes with it, Kemper now has a top-tier property and takes its business to another level.