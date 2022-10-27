Streaming the Miami Team Championship
LIV Golf’s Inaugural Team Championship is set for this weekend in Miami with 12 teams competing for a $50 million-dollar purse.
Dustin Johnson wrapped up the individual regular-season title last week, setting the stage for this weekend’s brand new event.
Former President Donald Trump was on hand Thursday for a pro-am round with Palm Beach County’s Brooks Koepka as well as Sergio Garcia.
Competition format will include singles matches between team captains, designated second players as well as a foursome matchup.
The top four seeds have a bye for Friday’s quarterfinal matchups.
Where and when is the LIV Golf Team Championship?
Where: Trump National Doral Miami
When: Friday-Sunday, 12:30 pm shotgun start
How can I watch LIV Golf Team Championship?
Live stream: YouTube, Facebook, LIVGolf.com
Broadcast time: Noon
What are the LIV Golf Team Championship matchups?
Quarterfinals
Teams: Well. 5 Smash GC vs No. 12 Niblicks
Captain singles: Brooks Koepka vs. Harold Varner III
Second singles: Peter Uihlein vs. James Piot
Foursome match: Jason Kokrak/Chase Koepka vs. Turk Petit/Hudson Swafford
Teams: Well. 6 Majesticks vs. No. 9 Iron Heads (9)
Captain singles: Ian Poulter vs. Kevin Na
Second singles: Lee Westwood vs. Sihwan Kim
Foursome match: Sam Horsfield/Henrik Stenson vs. Phacara Khongwatmai/Sadom Kaewkanjana
Teams: Well. 7 Torque vs. No. 10 Cleeks
Captain singles: Joaquin Niemann vs Martin Kaymer
Second singles: Jediah Morgan vs Laurie Canter
Foursome match: Adrián Otaegui/Scott Vincent vs Graeme McDowell/Richard Bland
Teams: Well. 8 Hy Flyers vs. No. 11 Punch
Captain singles: Phil Mickelson vs. Cam Smith
Second singles: Matthew Wolff vs. Marc Leishman
Foursome match: Bernd Wiesberger/Cameron Tringale vs. Matt Jones/Wade Ormsby
What LIV Golf teams have a quarterfinal bye?
Well. 1 4 Aces: Captain Dustin Johnson with Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez
Well. 2 Crushers: Captain Bryson DeChambeau with Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri
Well. 3 Fireballs: Captain Sergio Garcia with Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
Well. 4 Stingers: Captain Louis Oosthuizen with Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Hennie du Plessis