Streaming Networks H20 and Urban Music Report Announce the Launch of “The Handball Channel.”

BROOKLYNNY, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The streaming television networks H20 and Urban Music Report indicated today that they have signed an exclusive agreement to televise world-wide handball activities, particularly Championship games, on a dedicated 24-hour channel called The Handball Channel. “We are FAST (Free advertiser-supported multichannel video programming distributor),” said Jack Maraffi, CEO of H20 The Streaming Network. Principal Michael Wiles added: “In addition, we have long-term marketing agreements with Verizon, ROKU and Apple TV.”



UMR Channels Group Media (UMRCGM)



The Handball Channel, as a result of these international partnerships will appear on connected streaming Devises in over 194 countries and a potential audience of over 200 million people.

Streamable Sports Content

Co-owners of the H20 and UMR companies, Jack Maraffi and Michael Wiles further said: “We are excited to add this sports channel to our extensive list of 33 entertainment and life-style programming categories. It is well-known that sport is the most watched category on television. We are dedicated to promoting the sport of handball , perhaps one of the oldest games in the world, and played in every country. With a ready niche market, we believe we can bring more attention to this fast-paced game. We also recognize the ESPN started by featuring stickball on its channel. “

New Addition to 34 Channel Aggregation

Maraffi and Wiles added: “The Handball Channel joins our ‘Under the Radar’ urban entertainment group where our core cohort recognizes us as a tastemaker in the creation of original niche programming either through our wholly-owned broadcast production company (Red Door Productions), or Allied partners. Our other list of 33 channels includes a 24-hour news channel, a travel channel (SCRAM!), Delicious, our scrumptious food venue and even a children’s channel (Story Time.)”

Paul Williams

The Handball Channel has been created with long-time handball advocate and member of the New York State and National Handball Hall of Fame, Champion Paul Williams. Mr. Williams, a Veteran of over 40 years in the sport founded and serves on the Board of the 31-year-old Inner City Handball Association. He was on the Board of the United States Handball Association and former president of the World Handball Council, as well as president of the NYAC Killer Club. He will host an informative show entitled “All Things Handball.”

