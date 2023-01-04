Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Wednesday

Penn State looks to continue its winning streak as it hits the road to face the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Wednesday evening. Michigan is coming off a confidence-boosting blowout at home over the Maryland Terrapins, so Penn State will be walking into a stiff challenge against a potentially resurgent Michigan squad.

Here’s how to catch all of the action on Wednesday evening.

TV and stream information

Date: Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Injury Report

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Caleb Dorsey[/autotag] did not play in Penn State’s most recent game at home against Iowa on Sunday. Dorsey was out with an undisclosed injury and his status for Wednesday night is reported as questionable.

Michigan guard Jaelin Llewellyn is the only player on the Michigan injury report, as he has been since early December due to a season-ending knee injury.

Updated college basketball injury updates can be found on the USA TODAY Sports injury report.

Stat leaders

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

POINTS

[autotag]Jalen Pickett[/autotag]Penn State: 16.8 PPG

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan: 18.8 PPG

REBOUNDS

Jalen Pickett, Penn State: 7.4 RPG (6.5 DRPG, 0.9 ORPG)

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan: 8.5 RPG (6.2 DRPG, 2.3 ORPG)

ASSISTS

Jalen Pickett, Penn State: 7.5 APG

Dug McDaniel, Michigan: 2.9 APG

ESPN BPI Outlook

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State will be the underdog in a Big Ten contest for the second time this season. According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index, Michigan has a 55.5% chance of coming out on top of the game on its home court, leaving just a 44.5% chance for Penn State to come away a Winner in Ann Arbor.

The last time Penn State was an underdog according to the ESPN BPI was its last Big Ten road game at Illinois, which Penn State won.

Story Originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire