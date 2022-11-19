Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

It’s another Saturday in the fall and that means there’s another Ohio State football game on tap this weekend. The Buckeyes hit the road this week to take on a Maryland team that started out of the gate hot but has since seemed to have worn down as the season and attrition have hit.

The Buckeyes can’t afford to show up just one week prior to what could be a Titanic Matchup with Michigan just a week later if it wants to keep all of its goals right in front of it.

We know you’ve probably cleared the calendar months ago knowing that there would be an Ohio State game Saturday, but you may still be looking for how to find the game and tune in. Well, you’re in luck because we’ve got all the information you need to find the game to stream or watch, plus some key players and injury information.

When and where you should tune in to see the game

Date: Saturday, November 19

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Ohio State vs. Maryland injury notes

Ohio State

Jaxon-Smith, Njigba, WR – The continued watch to see when and if OSU’s star receiver Returns will continue this week. Don’t expect to see him on the field in this one since reports circulated a couple of weeks ago that a return for the Michigan game was probably the best-case scenario.

TreVeyon Henderson/Miyan Williams/Chip Trayanum, RBs – Word is, Henderson was close to being able to play last week and Ryan Day said earlier this week that he thinks there’s a good chance at getting all three running backs that were banged up this Saturday. So, look for one to two, or three to be back in the lineup.

Dawand Jones, Right Tackle – Day said he also expects Jones to be back after missing last week against Indiana with an undisclosed injury.

Denzel Burke, Cornerback – Burke also didn’t play unexpectedly against Indiana but is expected to be plugged in as a starter on one of the corners.

Maryland

Mason Lunsford, Left Guard – Lunsford is the starter at the position but has missed multiple games with a concussion. Head Coach Mike Locksley said he’s hopeful to get him back Saturday.

Taulia Tagovailoa, Quarterback – Tagovailoa has been back for a couple of games now after missing time with a knee injury. He should be available again but he hasn’t looked 100% comfortable on that knee since returning. We’ll just have to see how effective he is once in the lineup and making plays.

Players to Watch

Ohio State

CJ Stroud, Quarterback – The running back situation bears watching, but with Stroud currently the betting favorite to win the Heisman, he needs another Fantastic outing for his team to get out of College Park unblemished, and for his Heisman campaign to stay on track. It looks like pretty good weather Saturday so look for some air miles to be cashed in against Maryland.

2022 Stats

186-of-277 (67.1%) for 2,750 yards, 34 TDs, 4 INTs

Maryland

Taulia Tagovailoa, Quarterback – We’ve touched on it already, but if Maryland has any hopes for an upset, it has to have Tagovailoa play the best he can. When he’s on, this team can be explosive enough to give Ohio State a challenge. If not, and if he’s not 100% confident in his abilities after still trying to get right from injury, it could be a long day.

192-of-281 (68.3%) for 2,152 yards, 14 TDs, 6 INTs

