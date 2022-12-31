Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Allstate Sugar Bowl

The 2022 season will come to an end on Saturday when Nick Saban leads his Alabama Crimson Tide football team on the field in New Orleans to battle Kansas State for the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Alabama fans will get to enjoy stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. one last time in the Crimson and White before they more than likely move on to the NFL.

Alabama will have its handful on New Years’ Eve against the Big 12 Champs in the Kansas State Wildcats.

Despite being undersized, Kansas State plays a very physical brand of football and Alabama will have to fasten their chin straps to compete in this one.

Kickoff will be here before you know it, so here is everything you need to know to catch all the action between the Tide and the Wildcats.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game

Injury Report

Alabama will be without starting inside linebacker Jaylen Moody, but outside of that, the Tide is pretty relatively healthy.

Players to watch

Alabama:

Bryce Young

Jase McClellan/Jahmyr Gibbs

Kendrick Law

Will Anderson Jr.

Byron Young

Deontae Lawson

DeMarco Hellams

Kansas State

Will Howard/Adrian Martinez

Deuce Vaughn

Malik Knowles

Austin Moore

Kobe Savage

Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Staff Predictions

