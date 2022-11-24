Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, Prediction

Here are three things to watch out for in this Matchup between Michigan State and Alabama:

Defending arc and rebounding: Alabama is averaging more than 32 three-point attempts per game so far this season and is hitting 33.6 percent of those attempts. Additionally, they’ve outrebounded their opponents by 24.5 rebounds per game. So Michigan State will need to defend against the three-point shot and also gather the rebounds when they miss avoiding second-chance points.

Jaden Akins status: Akins tweaked his injured foot in Friday’s win over Villanova, but head Coach Tom Izzo confirmed earlier this week it’s not a serious re-injury. It’s unclear how much we will see Akins this week at the PK85 as the coaching staff won’t force playing him if he’s not 100 percent. Without Akins, the Spartans aren’t as dynamic or deep and certainly will impact this matchup if he can’t go.

Handling pressure late in game: Michigan State has already been in three nailbiters early in the season, with the Spartans coming out on top in two of those three. Alabama has yet to be truly tested in their four games so if this game goes as expected, this will be the first time they are in a tight one late in the game. The Spartans should have the edge in this regard and could be the difference in this matchup.