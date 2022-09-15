Stratford Volleyball Triumphs at Auburndale Tourney

The Stratford Tigers triumphed over area teams at the Auburndale Volleyball Tournament, defeating Columbus Catholic in the Championship Match 25-23, 18-25, 16-14.

Sonia Peterson had 4 aces, Kalyn Schueller collected 11 kills and Ava Weix had 12 digs in the Championship math win.

Stratford results:

Stratford def Spencer 25-20, 25-21

Stratford def Assumption 25-16, 25-15

Stratford def Iola-Scandinavia 25-21, 25-18

Stratford def Prentice 25-19, 25-21

