STRATEGIC BENCHMARKING PARTNERSHIP: SAGACITY GOLF & CLUB BENCHMARKING JOIN FORCES

Scottsdale, AZ – Sagacity Golf and Club Benchmarking, the leaders in public and private benchmarking, have agreed to a strategic partnership creating a powerful new force in the big data and analytics space for the golf and private club industries. The companies will each bring to bear their proven technology and benchmarking expertise, broadening the insight and data available in the market.

“We are very excited about this partnership with Sagacity,” said Jim Butler, CEO of Club Benchmarking. “Bringing together the industry’s two leading data companies creates Unlimited opportunities to apply business Intelligence technology in ways that help the Clubs and golf facilities we serve make more informed business and financial decisions.”

Based in Boston, Club Benchmarking is the leading private club data analytical company. CB has been providing business intelligence tools and services for the private club industry since 2009. The company’s suite of solutions includes financial and operational benchmarking, asset management and capital planning solutions, member and employee engagement surveys, and compensation and benefits benchmarking all accessible through their cloud-based software platform.

“We look forward to working with Club Benchmarking as they help us become a Stronger market leader regarding rounds, revenue, and rates for the golf industry,” said Brett Darrow, the CEO of Sagacity. “We’ve already uncovered several new opportunities where our respective expertise can be applied in a way that brings new insights and solutions to those who own and manage public and private facilities. We expect this partnership to benefit golf facility leaders by helping them better understand the relative health of their enterprise and implement new methods to quickly grow revenue where needed.”

Sagacity Golf is a leading public golf course technology provider based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Powered by historical data and market demand, Sagacity utilizes data to help operators recognize their potential through data analytics and insights. They have developed revenue optimization and marketing software that unlocks new revenue for their partner golf courses. In addition, Sagacity is the technology partner of the PGA of America powering the free, industry-wide PGA Operations Benchmark report

About Club Benchmarking:

Club Benchmarking is the industry’s leading provider of data analytics and business intelligence software and related services for private clubs. Since its founding in 2009, the company has been committed to serving the full spectrum of club industry stakeholders – staff, management, boards, committees, members, and owners. Leadership teams across the country rely on Club Benchmarking and their Financial Insight Model ™ and Key Performance Indicators recognized as the cornerstones of a common industry framework for understanding club finance. Learn more at www.clubbenchmarking.com.

About Sagacity Golf:

Sagacity Golf helps daily fee golf courses unlock new revenue in Everyday tasks. Its user-friendly performance tools help golf course owners and managers price with confidence, stay on track with bookings, and gain new insight into their facility’s performance. Powered by historical data and market demand, Sagacity is a never-before-seen window into your golf course’s earning potential. Learn more at www.sagacitygolf.com.

