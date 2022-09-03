Strangest Premier League goal ever? Nani’s 2010 Strike in Man Utd v Spurs is still so Bizarre

Nani was a scintillating bag of tricks, flicks and goals during his peak at Manchester United.

The Portuguese Winger signed for the club in 2008 and was unfortunately always judged alongside Cristiano Ronaldo’s exploits, making it very difficult for fans to appreciate just how good he was.

When at his best, Nani was unplayable and his goal and assist records reflected that. And how can we ever forget his iconic, acrobatic celebrations? The Premier League at its best.

Never one to shy away from doing things the hard way, Nani was synonymous with only really scoring Wonder goals, often from long distance or after a slaloming run of skills from out wide.

It’s rather strange to know, then, that he scored the strangest goal in Premier League history, which had absolutely no regard for aesthetics and confuses anyone who watches it, even 12 years on.

Seriously – we’ve got absolutely no idea how it stood, even in an era long before the grips of VAR.

United Hosted Tottenham at Old Trafford in 2010 and were already 1-0 up thanks to a header from Nemanja Vidic – Assisted by Nani – but doubled their lead in extremely controversial circumstances shortly after through the Portugal international.

Bursting through on goal, Nani appears to be fouled in the box by Younes Kaboul who was pulling on his shirt, forcing him to the floor as a result.

Mark Clattenburg did not award a penalty though and allowed play to continue as normal, which is where things get rather weird. Take a look for yourself below.

WATCH: Nani scores the strangest goal ever

Right, let’s assess.

After Nani is brought down and convinced he should be awarded a penalty, he stays down momentarily before getting back up to his feet, at which point Heurelho Gomes has put the ball on the floor to resume play.

Nani creeps up from behind him, glances at Clattenburg, glances back at the empty goal and – unchallenged – taps the ball in, confusing just about everybody inside Old Trafford.

Understandably, Tottenham were fuming and United were elated. What had happened is that Spurs and Gomes had assumed they had been awarded a free-kick as Nani clutched the ball with his hands when he went to the floor, assuming he’d won a penalty.

They hadn’t, though, so technically they had committed a handball offense. Clattenburg didn’t pick up on this, though, and hadn’t awarded a free-kick, which is why Nani crept back in around Gomes and cheekily tapped the ball in.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 30: Nani of Manchester United celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on October 30, 2010 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

After deliberation with the linesman, the goal astonishingly stood. Replays show that Nani clearly handled the ball when going down, and so Spurs should’ve been awarded a free-kick from the moment a penalty wasn’t given.

But alas, a free-kick was not awarded and instead, we were greeted with what remains – in our Humble opinion – the most Bizarre goal to ever be scored in the Premier League.

Credit where it’s due, though, Nani deserves his flowers for staying alert to the situation and bagging a sneaky goal which would ultimately secure three points for his side.

