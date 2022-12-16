StoweStrong 3v3 soccer tournament honors Legacy of former James River girls, FC Richmond Coach

Former James River girls and FC Richmond Coach Ian Stowe helped Foster a love for soccer in many of his players, among them Kendall Baly, Maggie Bothwell and Olivia McCall.

Stowe, a former Clover Hill High and William & Mary standout, died abruptly at age 32 in April of 2021.

Now Baly, Bothwell and McCall, Seniors at James River who grew up playing for Stowe at FC Richmond, are honoring their former coach’s Legacy with the StoweStrong 3v3 Tournament, set for Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm at Robious Athletic Complex.

The three have worked with current Rapids Coach Kieley Thomas and Stowe’s wife Kelly, a physical education teacher at James River, to make the tournament a reality.

“This event is not only meaningful to the three of us, but also to the entire soccer community in Midlothian,” Baly, Bothwell and McCall wrote in an email.

“Ian Stowe devoted his life to coaching and sharing the passion that brought him Joy for so many years. No matter if you spent time with him for one weekend or two years, the wisdom Ian shared with his players impacted their lives both on and off the field. He was the smiling face that cheered his players up after a long day, or the kind face to rant to when life was hard. Ian Stowe always put others first no matter what was going on in his personal life, and now it is time for us to put him first. Through our event, we hope to share Meaningful stories with the community, and keep Coach Ian’s Legacy alive even though he is no longer here to share it with us.”

Entry costs $25 for players and $10 for coaches, which covers a team T-shirt for each player and coach. All proceeds will go towards building a memorial for Stowe at James River’s stadium, and to endow the Ian Stowe Memorial Scholarship at James River.

Registration is closed, but those interested in donating can do so at givebutter.com/stowestrong3v3. The event can also be found on Facebook and Instagram at @stowestrong3v3.

About 130 players will compete as part of 32 teams separated into brackets based on age and skill level under the Headings Adult, high school boys, high school girls, coed-rec, Younger girls and Younger boys. The tournament is all teams of three competing in 18-minute games on small soccer fields. Round-robin games begin at 9 am and run through noon before a two-hour break. Semifinals and Finals run from 2 pm to 5 pm

The three wrote “why” statements to help market the tournament and illustrate how Stowe impacted each of their lives.

McCall wrote about his selflessness, and how Stowe helped her return to playing soccer after a break from the sport. Stowe spent his drive back from an away game talking to her on the phone about returning, and at her first practice back, made a point of walking her over to rejoin the team.

Bothwell wrote about Stowe’s smile, and how he was always willing to listen. And Baly said Stowe was the reason she came to practice every day.

The three will head to college next year, but have already communicated with underclassmen about continuing the tournament.