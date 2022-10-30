Stothart scores six goals in win over MIT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Brown men’s water polo picked up a split on Saturday in its two NWPC matches, beating MIT and falling to Harvard. Ilias Stothart shone for the Bears in the win over the Engineers.

“We played two tough games today and while we didn’t get both wins, I am happy with how we competed,” said head Coach Felix Mercado . “I’m hoping we can get healthy for next weekend.”

BROWN 17, MIT 11

Stothart finished the game with six goals for the Bears and Ben Kirshon added four as Brown blew by MIT in the first game of the day.

The Bears jumped on MIT from the beginning, taking a 7-1 lead midway through the second quarter. Brown’s first quarter goals came from Leo Berkman , Nick Berry and Kirshon. In the second quarter, Stothart scored two with Berkman adding two and Daniel Kirstich scoring one.

Stothart and Kirshon each scored two more goals in the third quarter and Filip Aleksic added a goal as Brown increased his lead to 13-7. In the final quarter, Stothart added two more goals with Daniel Hadar and Kirshon each tallying a goal.

HARVARD 10, BROWN 8

Brown dropped a close contest to Harvard to close out the night with Kirshon and Evan Moore leading the scoring for the Bears, each scoring two goals against the Crimson.

Berkman scored Brown’s only first quarter goal and Stothart and Kirshon scored in the second but Brown trailed Harvard 5-3 at halftime.

The Bears scored four goals in the third as Thomas Hoffmeister Kirshon, Moore and Hadar all found the back of the net, but Harvard scored five to lead 10-7 with eight minutes to play.

Brown kept Harvard off the scoreboard in the fourth quarter but only managed a goal by Moore for the final tally.

UP NEXT

Brown will be back home for four games next weekend to close out the regular season. The Bears will take on Princeton and Connecticut College on Saturday (Nov. 5) before playing St. Francis Brooklyn and Iona on Sunday (Nov. 6).

