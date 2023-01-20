Storytelling sessions and workshops galore at the 7th edition of Chandigarh Children’s Literature Festival

The Chandigarh Children’s Literature Festival is back with the 7th edition featuring prominent children’s authors, filmmakers, journalists, illustrators and storytellers from varied genres.

At the children’s lit fest CCLF 2023, to be organized by Dikshant School on February 4 and 5, children aged 3 to 17 years can attend sessions, writing/illustration workshops and film screenings by 17 top authors and illustrators. Author Chatura Rao, who has curated the festival, will be conducting a Fantasy writing workshop for children.

Mitul Dikshit, Chairman, Dikshant Schools said at a press meet on Friday, “The motive of the festival is simple — to Enthuse children to develop an interest in reading books and in creative writing. The authors who will be participating are from diverse corners of India and this will give great exposure to children attending the fest.”

Madhav Kaushik, Chairman, Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi said, “Such Festivals form a strong base which in turn helps children develop an interest in literature earlier on in life.”

The participating authors will cover Myriad genres of literature — fiction, fantasy, graphic novel, mythology, adventure, journalistic stories, thriller, historical fiction, non-fiction and biography.

Graphic novelist and musician Nandita Basu will be reading from her novels — ‘The Piano’, ‘A story of a friendship’ and ‘Rain must Fall’. She will also be conducting a workshop on the art of Storytelling through comics.

Children will also get a chance to interact with Divya Arya, who is an award-winning journalist. Her book ‘Postbox Kashmir: Two lives in letters’, traces the political history of Kashmir and the rest of India through conversations between two young girls. She will also conduct a workshop on journalism.

Reputed documentary filmmaker and author Samina Mishra will be reading from her award-winning book ‘Jamlo Walk’ which is based on the impact of the Covid-19 Lockdown on Indians, particularly the country’s young citizens. She will also conduct a film appreciation workshop for students.

During her workshop, award-winning author Lavanya Karthik will guide children on different illustration styles to tell a story.

Another key highlight of the lit fest is Vikram Agnihotri’s session on his book ‘Look Ma, No Hands!’ The book is a biographical novel written in the style of a graphic narrative. Agnihotri is India’s first double-arm amputee to get a car driving license and then become a racing driver.

Entry to the festival is open to all. Children can register for the sessions and workshops through social media or can contact 7696231287, 7889075295.