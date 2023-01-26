Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents FROM LIPS, TO EARS, TO ACTION Next Month

Storytelling Arts of Indiana honors Black History Month by inviting two of the most respected artists in the poetry/spoken-word genre to the Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center for a night of entertainment and inspiration. Tickets are now on sale for the stage show and livestream of “From Lips, to Ears, to Action” featuring the Twin Poets on February 11.

For nearly three decades, Al Mills and Nnamdi Chukwuocha have been Warriors on the front line of their community. The twin artists and authors founded a Tutoring and mentoring program called “GOALS – Getting Organized Always Leads to Success” and “Art for Life Delaware,” a youth and community development organization rooted in the arts.

In 2015, the Governor recognized their Tireless work, naming them the 17th Poets Laureate of Delaware, the first African Americans to hold the title in the state and the first twins, siblings, and spoken-word artists in the nation.

WHAT: “From Lips, to Ears, to Action” featuring the Twin Poets

WHEN: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 7:00 pm

WHERE: Online via Zoom and in person at the Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W Ohio Street, Indianapolis

COST: Tickets are $20 for an individual, online or in person, $35 for a household to watch online and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.