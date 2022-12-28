Story of how ‘long shot’ New Orleans Landed an NBA team | Pelicans

At Halftime of Wednesday’s game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves, key players who helped bring the NBA back to New Orleans in 2002 will be honored. The relocation effort involved a decade of planning and required stakeholders from across the Louisiana political spectrum to pull together. Among the dignitaries being honored: John Alario, Tim Coulon, Bill Hines, Mitch Landrieu, Marc Morial, Ed Murray, Stephen Perry, Steve Scalise and Doug Thornton. This is the never-before-told story of how the deal got done.

In November 2001, four people gathered inside Ray Wooldridge’s suite at the Hyatt Regency on Loyola Avenue to discuss what it would take to move the Charlotte Hornets to New Orleans and into the 2-year-old arena that sat blocks away.

Earlier that year, Charlotte taxpayers had voted no on a referendum to replace the Charlotte Coliseum with a new downtown arena at a cost of $205 million. That decision spurred Wooldridge, who owned a 35% stake in the team, to pursue relocation of the team to another city.

Louisville, St. Louis, Oklahoma City and his native Memphis were all markets Wooldridge considered. But from the start, New Orleans ranked near the top of his list for personal and business reasons. His daughter had been born there, and he identified with the Joie de vivre of the city.

He also knew how badly New Orleans, which had been burned by the Jazz leaving town in 1979, wanted the NBA back. So badly, in fact, that a bill had gotten pushed through the Legislature in 1993 to reallocate money from the hotel-motel tax for a host of projects that included building a downtown arena on spec in the hopes that it would one day house an NBA team.

One of the first people Wooldridge contacted was Doug Thornton, an executive with SMG, the global stadium management company that oversaw operations at the Superdome for the state of Louisiana. Thornton represented the state in lease negotiations and essentially served as the de facto czar of professional sports for the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District (LSED). Wooldridge and Thornton met in 1998 and had stayed in touch during the interim.

All of it had been building towards that night at the Hyatt Regency when, over a bottle of Opus One Cabernet, Wooldridge; his lawyer, Dick Cass; Thornton; and Stephen Perry, the chief of staff for then-Gov. Mike Foster, discussed what they needed to accomplish in the next six months to bring the NBA back to New Orleans. After two hours, the foursome relocated to Commanders Palace, where talks continued deep into the night at the legendary Uptown restaurant.

“It was a perfect night,” Wooldridge said. “The perfect way to start the night and the perfect way to end the night. At the end, we shook hands and said, ‘Let’s get it done. We’ll make our application and get to work.’ “

“We were the last group seated, and we were the last to leave,” Perry said. “That night we basically negotiated what was a $300 million deal. I’ve still got the Notecards and scratch paper from it somewhere in the house. It was absolutely a very heady moment. But it was scary at the same time. We had to promise to meet a number of significant benchmarks.”

Those benchmarks were unprecedented. They required city and team officials to, among other things, secure funding to build Locker rooms and suites inside the New Orleans Arena, which was purposely unfinished to allow any team moving in to add a personal touch; secure funds to build a practice facility; and sell a minimum allotment of 8,000 season tickets, 2,450 club seats and 54 suites.

Time was also a factor. Hornets ownership needed to submit a notice of relocation to the NBA by Jan. 17, 2002. A relocation committee would then visit New Orleans and issue a recommendation to the NBA Board of Governors.

Everyone understood that selling the NBA in New Orleans, a small market that already had a professional football team and lacked corporate sponsors, would be difficult.

“We were long shots,” Thornton said.

At the time, the median household income in New Orleans was $38,000 a year. On top of that, New Orleans’ TV market — which ranked 43rd nationally — would have been the smallest in the NBA.

NBA commissioner David Stern did not hide his feelings that he was deeply skeptical of the move.

“Stern, they resisted,” Wooldridge said. “It was a question of whether two pro teams could survive in that smaller market. Of course, he (Stern) had had a bad experience previously with the Jazz.”

Stern was a formidable opponent. He’d become one of the most powerful figures in professional sports since assuming commissionership of the NBA from Larry O’Brien in 1984. Under his watch, the NBA transformed from a league that showed playoff games on tape delay into a global brand.

In 1994, Marc Morial was elected Mayor of New Orleans. The next year, he flew to New York City to make a personal appeal to Stern on the city’s behalf. It didn’t go well.

“He sort of politely threw us out of his office,” Morial said. “They said, ‘Hey, you guys don’t have a building. You don’t have an ownership group. You’re a small market. I’m not a big fan of small markets. I think small markets can only support one professional sports team. You already have the Saints. I’ll tell you what, guys. When you all finish that arena you’re building, come back and see me.’ “

The New Orleans Arena was one of eight projects Louisiana lawmakers agreed to fund in 1993 as part of a $220 million bill. The proposed cost of New Orleans Arena was $72 million. Building it next to the Superdome was a significant cost saver. The two buildings could share parking structures, heating and cooling units and other infrastructure.

New Orleans Arena opened its doors Oct. 29, 1999. Its first event was a minor-league hockey game between the Baton Rouge Kingfish and New Orleans Brass.

Thornton first took Wooldridge inside the building in the fall of 1998 to get a glimpse of a potential new home for the Hornets. They stood in suite 201. They wore hard hats and looked out on the Unfinished Bowl beneath them. This, they thought, could actually happen.

“I had a personal passion for the city,” Wooldridge said. “I teased a little bit, the people that built the arena made it the same color as our team colors. If that’s not optimism, I don’t know what it is!”

Both sides flirted with other suitors over the next three years. Wooldridge considered moving the Hornets to Memphis. Thornton also had spoken to Grizzlies majority owner Michael Heisley, who planned to leave Vancouver, about the prospects of Landing in New Orleans. They got far enough that representatives from the Grizzlies flew to New Orleans, where they got a version of a pitch that had been originally prepared to attract the Hornets.

“We practically had everything ready because I had been talking to Ray about what would be needed,” Thornton said.

Two weeks later, Thornton received word that the Grizzlies were going to Memphis. It became clear that Wooldridge and Thornton needed each other. One side needed an NBA team; one side needed an arena.

On Christmas Eve 2001, Thornton got a call from Wooldridge.

“I think it’s time we bring George to town,” Wooldridge said.

Wooldridge was referring to George Shinn, the Hornets majority owner. Shinn was reviled in Charlotte, where he had sought public financing for a new arena not long after he had made national headlines for being accused of sexual assault.

A group of roughly 15 Louisiana power players welcomed Shinn to New Orleans with a private dinner at Emeril’s Delmonico on St. Charles Avenue. The dinner party was a who’s who of Louisiana Civic and business leaders: John Alario, Tim Coulon, Bill Hines, Mitch Landrieu, Ed Murray and Steve Scalise, along with Morial, Perry and Thornton. After hearing the presentation, Shinn agreed he was on board with Wooldridge’s plan to tell the NBA that they wanted to move the Hornets to New Orleans.

The last significant hurdle was convincing Stern and his relocation committee that New Orleans was a viable NBA market. Stern and a handful of NBA owners — including Jerry Colangelo, who owned the Phoenix Suns — convened in New Orleans in March 2002. They toured the New Orleans Arena. Perry told Stern about plans they had developed to attract tourists to the New Orleans Arena for NBA games.

“They looked at me and said, ‘Steve, if you don’t get tourists to buy tickets, I’m going to give you a jalapeno suppository,'” Perry said. “We all howled.”

A formal pitch was made inside a conference room at the Jones Walker Law Firm on the 48th floor of Place St. Charles. Thornton and Wooldridge had plotted beforehand about a special card they wanted to plunk on the table. They had arranged for Sen. John Breaux and Sen. Mary Landrieu to join the meeting via video conferencing.

“Senator Breaux said something like, ‘We just hate that we lost the Jazz,'” Thornton said. “‘We have been wanting to have an NBA team. We built this arena for an NBA team. It would just be a shame if we couldn’t get it.’ “

Stern was seated at the head of the table. He folded his arms and leaned back in his chair.

” ‘How could I say no to the senior Senator from Louisiana?’ Thornton said. “That was his quote.”

In May 2002, the NBA Board of Governors approved the Hornets’ relocation bid 28-1. The only “no” vote came from Memphis.

The Hornets played their first game inside the New Orleans Arena against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 30, 2002, almost exactly three years after the venue had opened.

“We put together a tremendous plan, and it worked,” Perry said. “It was such a huge thing for the city — and for all of us. It immediately added several hundred million dollars into the economy. We got NBA All-Star Games that are worth a couple hundred million a pop. It added to the culture and the vitality of New Orleans. It sent a message nationally that New Orleans was strong, that its business community was strong. We felt like there was a lot riding on this.”

Twenty years later, Wooldridge remains a devoted fan of the team he once owned. He and Shinn sold the franchise to the NBA in December 2010. Two years later, Saints owners Tom and Gayle Benson bought the club for $338 million.

In the basement of his Atlanta home, Wooldridge still displays framed photos of the opening-night game against the Jazz in 2002, and prints of the Times-Picayune front pages documenting the relocation of the team to New Orleans.

“We had a team,” Wooldridge said. “We just needed a home. It was just fun to see everybody come together for one reason and one cause. It was a relocation miracle, that horse you just never expected to win.”