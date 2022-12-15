Story, highlights: Purnell Swett girls basketball blasts Rival Lumberton

— The Purnell Swett girls basketball team made a strong opening debut in its quest for a repeat RobCo Shootout.

The No. The 25th-ranked Rams trounced Rival Lumberton 84-58 to advance to Friday’s semifinals of the traditional Robeson County tournament.

Swett (7-1) raced out to a 33-9 lead on the Pirates (1-5), who were playing their first game with a completely remodeled bleachers, after just the first quarter. UNC-Wilmington Recruit Kylie Chavis had 24 points and Classmate Nyla Mitchell had a game-high 27. The Rams will play either Fairmont in the semifinals, which will also be at Lumberton.

Swett’s quick lead was jump-started by his full-court press, with Chavis and Mitchell leading the way. The Rams led 55-31 at Halftime as Lumberton took advantage of Swett using its second teamers.

The Rams took a second-round exit in last year’s 4A Playoffs and are hoping to avoid a similar fate this year. The Rams have tested themselves with an 18-point nonconference loss to No. 6 Hoggard and a close win over United 8 Conference foe Cape Fear.

Score by quarter

1Q – Purnell Swett leads 33-9 (PS 33-9)

HALF – Purnell Swett leads 55-31 (tied 22-22)

3Q – Purnell Swett leads 76-45 (PS 19-14)

END – Purnell Swett wins 84-58 (LUM 14-12)

Team Scoring

Purnell Swett

Nyla Mitchell, 27

Kylie Chavis, 24

Natalie Evington, 15

Kaylon Eddings, 13

Lumberton

Gabby Locklear, 18

La’Kayia Hunt, 13

Florence Ferguson, 8

Aydan Bullard, 7