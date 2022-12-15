Story, highlights: Lumberton Locks down on Purnell Swett boys basketball

— You’re going to win a lot of games if you hold a team to six second-half points.

That’s the primary reason why Lumberton’s boys basketball team is moving on the RobCo Shootout.

The Pirates defeated Rival Purnell Swett 72-28 on Wednesday night in the opening round. It was the first game played in the Lumberton home gym this year, and the first one since its stands were renovated.

Yet Lumberton (6-1) only led the Rams (1-7) by a 28-22 margin at halftime. Swett attacked the rim and frustrated Lumberton’s shooters. Things changed in the third, and JB Brockington scored 19 of his 31 in the second half, and the Pirates never looked back.

Lumberton will host Fairmont in Friday’s semifinals.

Score by quarter

1Q – Lumberton leads 15-9 (LUM 15-9)

HALF – Lumberton leads 28-22 (tied 13-13)

3Q – Lumberton leads 49-25 (LUM 21-3)

END – Lumberton wins 72-28 (LUM 23-3)

Team Scoring

Lumberton

JB Brockington, 31

Jacob Hammonds, 15

Tre Lewis, 9

Jaiden Shephard, 6

Kobe Oxendine, 3rd

Michael Pitts, 3

Isaiah Gomes, 2

Ayhem Allan, 2

Damian Robinson, 1

Purnell Swett

Connor Harris, 7

Marcus Lowry, 5

Riley Brooks, 4

Collin Sampson, 3rd

Daniel Hunt, 2nd

Darius Bethea, 2

Zach Harris, 2

Adarius Grissett, 2nd

Chase McNeill, 1st