Stormwater Facility Work Begins, Temporarily Closing Disc Golf Course

Stormwater Treatment Facility Work Begins, Temporarily Closing Disc Golf Course and TJ Meenach Access Area

Kirstin Davis, Public Works Communications Manager, 509.625.7773 & Fianna Dickson, Parks and Recreation Communications Manager, 509.435.1866

Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 8:51 am

Construction begins later this week on the Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility; and will temporarily close the Downriver Disc Golf Course and the TJ Meenach watercraft access area starting Monday, Sept. 26. The project is expected to be completed and the disc golf course and watercraft access point re-opened in June 2023.

The Cochran Basin Treatment Facility project includes the construction of ten Ponds that will treat and infiltrate stormwater that flows from most of north Spokane. The Ponds will be located at Downriver Disc Golf Course and Downriver Park and will be able to treat up to 11 million gallons of stormwater each day that currently enters the Spokane River and will further protect its health. Design plans involve keeping many trees of significance and replacing areas of thin and declining trees with pine trees and native plants.

“When it is time to do work underground, our team looks for opportunities to improve above ground amenities,” says Public Works Director Marlene Feist. “This is a win, win for our community that benefits our quality of life and the environment.”

“We are really excited to be able to deliver an upgraded Disc Golf Course for the growing sport and its participants as well as an enhanced experience for people accessing the river at the TJ Meenach launch and take-out,” says Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones.

In addition to improving river health, the Cochran Basin Stormwater Facility project will deliver:

A renovated Downriver Disc Golf Course including 18 new holes

Two new paved parking lots with more than 40 Stalls serving disc golf participants

An information Kiosk

Improved trail access

A renovated TJ Meenach watercraft access area

A new paved lot for more parking, two 50-foot stalls, and space to accommodate trailers accessing the river

Disc Golfers are encouraged to get out and play one last weekend at this historic course before it closes for renovation. The disc golf baskets which were donated by the Spokane Disc Golf Club in 2014 to City of Spokane Parks and Recreation will be removed Monday Sept. 26th. The baskets will be stored by the City for future use to be determined.