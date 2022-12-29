Storm Duck announces transfer destination

Former UNC football standout Storm Duck announced on Wednesday where he will be finishing out his final season of college eligibility.

Storm Duck is making his way to the Big Ten.

The former UNC football standout has announced that he will be transferring to Penn State. They will have one season of college Eligibility remaining.

Duck spent the first four seasons of his college career in Chapel Hill, where he recorded 103 tackles and five interceptions over that span. In 2022, the future Nittany Lion recorded 46 tackles, three interceptions, and nine pass breakups.

After Entering the transfer Portal officially on December 7, it took Duck just three weeks to find a new home.

This seems like a very good fit for Duck, as he’ll help Penn State replace some of the secondary talent that they’ve lost to the NFL Draft as well as the transfer portal. The reigning second-team All-ACC selection should have a very good chance of earning significant playing time for the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions have added just two transfers up to this point, but gaining a commitment from Duck is a rather significant one. Based on what we saw from him in Chapel Hill, Duck certainly has the ability to be a big-time impact transfer for Penn State.

Not only will Duck look to help Penn State make a strong run in the Big Ten next year, but he’ll also look to Impress professional Scouts in hopes of earning a spot on an NFL roster the following season.

North Carolina has now lost two starting cornerbacks to the transfer portal, as Tony Grimes (Texas A&M) and Duck (Penn State) have found new homes. It will be interesting to see how Mack Brown and company look to fill the void.

