Storm collapses another golf dome, this one in the Town of Tonawanda

The Blizzard of 2022 knocked down a second local golf Dome Saturday night.

The popular Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome in the Town of Tonawanda collapsed around 7:45 pm, Town Supervisor Joseph H. Emminger told The Buffalo News.

“We had a malfunction on one of the blowers inside the Golf Dome and it deflated tonight,” Emminger said. “We hope no damage was done when it was deflating, but we probably won’t know for a few days.”

One of the town’s most popular recreational facilities, the Dome opened in 1999. It features an indoor driving range, a miniature golf course, a golf simulator and a restaurant.

Tonawanda’s Dome collapsed one day after the Furious Storm caused the Collapse of The Dome – formerly known as the Wehrle Golf Dome – on Wehrle Drive in Clarence.

People are also reading… National Weather Service says ‘once-in-a-generation’ Storm coming. Here’s what’s expected

Winds, significant snowfall to Blow into Western New York on Friday

Storm turns ‘wickedly bad’: 47,000 without power in Buffalo Niagara; Winds as high as 79 mph

15 yards for snowballs? Turns out, that’s not covered in the NFL rule book

Blizzard warning issued for 4 Western New York counties

‘A ton of people stuck’: Motorists stranded in Blizzard all over Erie County

What to expect in 48 hours: Blizzard warning ends, replaced by winter Storm warning

With no electricity to power a ventilator, a Desperate mother fights to keep her baby alive

Zero visibility, whiteouts Strand drivers as Storm wallops Western New York

Bills QB Josh Allen continues his tradition of giving great holiday gifts with the latest entry

Who is Joe Todaro and why do the feds say this pizzeria owner runs the Buffalo mob?

As Blizzard rages and travel bans continue, officials plead with the public: Do. No. Drive.

Ryan O’Halloran: Bills Rookie Kaiir Elam’s Mindset After Deactivation? ‘Make sure that didn’t happen again’

Alan Pergament: Like the weather in Bills win, Kugler, Sanchez Mostly defy expectations

Four Bills named to Pro Bowl, including first-time honorees Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse

On Friday, Emminger said town Recreation officials were closely monitoring the Paddock Dome and had raised the air pressure that kept the Dome inflated in hopes of avoiding damage from the storm.

Tonawanda’s Dome suffered major damage and collapsed during an ice storm in February 2002, and it reopened after extensive repairs.

High winds from the storm this weekend also knocked over dozens of trees in Tonawanda, town officials said.