Stories behind year’s most memorable photos
It’s been another incredible year of covering Grand Canyon University events, on and off campus, for GCU News. So many great events made for an amazing number of memorable photos.
Looking back over the past year proved to be a difficult task in editing when I was asked to pick my favorite images from 2022. So many photos to choose from that reflect the GCU spirit.
While there were many other photos I could have included from great events such as Welcome Week, The “SpongeBob SquarePants” play and countless Commencement ceremonies, just to name a few, here are some of my personal favorites from the past year with the story behind each shot.