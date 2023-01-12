Stories behind year’s most memorable photos

It’s been another incredible year of covering Grand Canyon University events, on and off campus, for GCU News. So many great events made for an amazing number of memorable photos.

Looking back over the past year proved to be a difficult task in editing when I was asked to pick my favorite images from 2022. So many photos to choose from that reflect the GCU spirit.

While there were many other photos I could have included from great events such as Welcome Week, The “SpongeBob SquarePants” play and countless Commencement ceremonies, just to name a few, here are some of my personal favorites from the past year with the story behind each shot.

Taking flight

This photo of Flight Crew’s Zac Owen was taken during Midnight Madness. I had photographed a practice of the early incarnation of what would become the Flight Crew over a year ago at the CAC. I was never totally happy with the photos I shot due to lighting, background and such. I always wanted to reshoot one of their practices with studio lighting, but then I captured this frame at Midnight Madness. I don’t think I could have lit this any better if I tried. Sept. 30, 2022.

Days of Thunder

This photo was taken during the annual kart Races at the Homecoming Family Weekend in March. It was Featured as the Parting Shot in the April edition of GCU Magazine. With Thunder there is always a possibility of a good picture, but in this case, the “look” made the photo. March 5, 2022.

Dance artistry

This photo was shot during a rehearsal for a story on dance Residency artist Shauna Meredith. I love how the subject is framed within the Dancers of the class. The most difficult part of this image was keeping myself out of the picture. I scrunched down, using Shauna to block my reflection in the mirror. You can see a small part of my head over her left shoulder. Sept. 15, 2022.

Camp Elliott

There is never a shortage of activity during the week that is Camp Elliott, but I liked this photo because it offers a quieter moment of a student among the sea of ​​tents as the sun sets on the Quad. Sept. 29, 2022.

The Ultimate calling

Sister Clare Marie Bailey passes to a teammate during a game of Ultimate Frisbee with GCU students. Also a Parting Shot, Featured in the February edition of GCU Magazine. I loved her competitive nature and determination, but, most of all, it’s nuns playing Ultimate Frisbee/ Need I say more? February 8, 2022.

The glow of Orientation

This photo was shot during Welcome Week’s Welcome Session and Parent Orientation. I like the nice glow on the student’s face and the sea of ​​cellphone lights. Nice image in less than ideal conditions. August 29, 2022.

Snow Much Fun

Nice, fun moment from the Canyon Activities Board’s Snow Much Fun event at Canyon Field. Snow in the desert — how can it be fun? December 1, 2022.

In your face

This is from the Block Party event, Sponsored by the Associated Students of GCU. Who doesn’t love a good pie in the face? March 24, 2022.

Hard to let go

Another image from Welcome Week’s Welcome Session and Parent Orientation. Just a nice moment showing the hardest part of sending your child off to college. August 29, 2022.

Graduate silhouette

While shooting so many Commencement ceremonies, I’m always looking for something different or out of the ordinary. Even without a face, I thought this image of a silhouetted Graduate captured the spirit of GCU Commencement. April 28, 2022.

No Child Hungry

The No Child Hungry food-packing event inside GCU Arena. This typically would not be one of my favorites if not for the news value the photo carries, showing the incredible turnout of volunteers who got behind the event to make it a huge success. October 23, 2022.

Slip sliding away