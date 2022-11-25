“Stop Trying to Be LeBron [James]”: NBA Fans Slam Giannis Antetokounmpo for “Corny” Social Media Post
LeBron James, as per Giannis Antetokounmpo, is still the face of the NBA. Having said that, a report from March 2022 suggests that LeBron is also the NBA’s most hated player. So when Antetokounmpo posted a picture claiming to be the most hated player, NBA Twitter wouldn’t let this one slide.
Antetokounmpo’s claim comes after the reaction he received to the ladder incident in Philadelphia. Despite receiving some support from fans, many were also highly critical of his actions. The incident was the hot topic of discussion leading up to the Milwaukee Bucks’ games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls. With that said, fans weren’t pleased with Antetokounmpo’s response to all the criticism.
NBA Twitter slams Giannis Antetokounmpo while reminding him about LeBron James
Fans called Antetokounmpo out for proclaiming himself the most hated player. They urged him not to be like LeBron James. “Stop trying to be LeBron [James].” said one tweet in particular. Some stated that Antetokounmpo is in fact the most loved player in the league.
Many found the post to be “corny”. Fans were quick to point out that they haven’t met many who dislike or hate Antetokounmpo. Some even predicted LeBron’s reaction to these claims.
Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:
You’re legit the most loved player in the league, stop trying to be LeBron
— Q (@MarquisNBA) November 24, 2022
This is kinda corny, don’t try and create a narrative that isn’t there.. especially when you know it isn’t true lol.. you just had one questionable incident, don’t milk it any more.
— ❤️ (@PeaceTalks2022) November 24, 2022
Don’t try and crown yourself most hated, you ain’t like that lil bro
— ²³⁃⁃⁃⁃⁃🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) November 24, 2022
Nah ur the most likeable player
— 𝘉ρֽ𝘸нс 𝘋𝘁𝘁𝘁 (@BrownsDubs) November 24, 2022
I don’t know anyone who hates you lol
— Dane Mosher (@___daner) November 24, 2022
Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks
The incident at Philadelphia seems to have fueled Antetokounmpo. In the last two games, he has scored 30+ points. Against the Portland Trail Blazers, Antetokounmpo registered 37 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists. His efforts helped the Bucks beat the Trail Blazers by 8 points. In the next game, against the Chicago Bulls, the two-time MVP bagged 36 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists. However, his performance was in vain as the Bucks fell short and lost to the Bulls 118-113.
Additionally, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only player in the NBA that has an average of 30+ points and 5+ assists per game. Through both games, Antetokounmpo took a few hits and was a victim of a few hard fouls. However, they seemed unfazed by this. They said “When I get hit, I kind of enjoy it. I feel I’m part of the game, I’m locked in and I’m being aggressive.”
Despite the loss against the Bulls, the Milwaukee Bucks comfortably sit in the 2nd spot of the Eastern Conference table with a 12-5 record so far. They are undoubtedly keen to continue their good run by bagging another win as they face the Cleveland Cavaliers next.
What do you think about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s post? Let us know in the comments below.