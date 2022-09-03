‘Stop Innovating Greg’: Fans Fume Over ‘Disgusting’ LIV Golf Announcement

Ever since its announcement last year, LIV Golf has been making headlines for various reasons. On one hand, the Saudi Arabia-backed league is busy making attempts to rope in the biggest names in golf. On the other hand, its CEO, former golfer, Greg Norman, is busy making some major announcements.

Quoting the words of Norman, the announcements being made by him are a step to evolve and grow the game. These announcements might have successfully managed to make a mark on a handful of golf fans. However, it clearly has failed to convince the majority of the golfing world, who supposedly are opposing LIV Golf.

Walking on the same path, Greg Norman, representing LIV Golf, recently announced another major change for players at LIV Golf. However, it was the raging backlash by the golfing world that took the spotlight to overshadow the announcement.

LIV Golf receives Massive backlash from the golfing world

As mentioned earlier, LIV Golf has been a massively controversial tour ever since its announcement. However, despite immense opposition from the golfing world, the Saudi Arabia-backed league continues to be on its pre-determined track. Early this morning, the league took to its social media handle, to make the announcement of allowing players to wear shorts during games. The announcement marks a historic decision in a sport that has always had strict guidelines concerning the attire of players.

With the league being the talk of the town, the announcement took no time to spread around the golfing world. Similar to other decisions, the announcement received support from a handful of fans. However, it also opened the doors for a major backlash from most of the golfing world.

Taking to the comments section of the post, a fan termed the announcement as ‘disgusting’.

While the above fan opted to keep it subtle, that clearly wasn’t the case with other fans. Showing their disapproval of the announcement, numerous other fans also took to the comment section, slamming the league for its decision. Some of these fans wrote:

As per Norman, the decision is set to be implemented with immediate effect. That means the ongoing event in Boston can have players in shorts on its last day ie 4th September. Following Boston, the LIV Golf further has four events coming up before calling it a season.

With its money minting contracts, the league has successfully roped in some of the biggest names in the sport. However, despite giving their all, the Saudi Arabia-backed league is yet to encompass a fan following similar to that of the PGA Tour. Considering the backlash, it is needless to say that the league clearly has a long way to go.

What are your thoughts on LIV Golf’s latest announcement? Let us know in the comments below.