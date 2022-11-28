Stop By The Affordable Arts At Fuller Lodge During WinterFest Week – Los Alamos Reporter

Members of the Los Alamos High School Lions wrap gifts for Fuller Lodge Art Center patrons during Small Business Saturday. Photo Courtesy LAAC

Some of the items available at the Affordable Arts show at Fuller Lodge Art Center. Photo Courtesy LAAC

LAAC NEWS RELEASE

The Los Alamos Arts Council wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the members of our wonderful community who turned out for our opening weekend of Affordable Arts! We couldn’t be more grateful.

This week we continue with Affordable Arts in the Fuller Lodge Art Center Gallery Tuesday-Sunday 10 am to 6 pm

The Gift of Small Paintings Continues in the Step Up Gallery during regular library hours at the Los Alamos branch of the Mesa Public Library. For information on Purchasing art during that exhibit, visit https://lalamosartscouncil.artspan.com/carousel.php?galleryID=295517

We are open Saturday Dec. 3 in the Gallery Shop until 6 pm and will have hot chocolate (while supplies last) before you settle in for the parade! Donations welcome.

On Sunday, Dec. 4 we have a Holiday Open house from 11 am to 2 pm inside the Gallery Shop as well. The Los Alamos High School Lions will be back wrapping gifts in the gallery! Donations to the LAHS Lions for this wrapping service will help them with their spring performance of Pippin. Any gift will be wrapped at this event, even if it was not purchased in our shop, so come by, drink some cider, browse some art and leave the wrapping to the teens.

Thank you again to our Los Alamos and neighboring communities for your continued support. For more information or to Donate to our 2023 season of classes, programs, and art exhibits, visit: https://losalamosartscouncil.networkforgood.com/projects/174967-2022-end-of-year-fundraiser

Shoppers check out the hundreds of pieces of Affordable Art at Fuller Lodge Art Center Saturday. Photo Courtesy LAAC