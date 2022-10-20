Stony Brook Women’s Basketball Picked Third in CAA Preseason Poll; Warren and Gonzalez Earn Preseason Honors

RICHMOND, Va. – The Stony Brook Women’s basketball team has been picked to finish third in the 2022-23 Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Poll according to a vote of the league’s 13 head coaches. Additionally, Graduate guard Anastasia Warren was tabbed to the Preseason All-CAA Second Team and senior guard Gigi Gonzalez was picked as a Preseason Honorable Mention.

This will be the Seawolves Inaugural season in the CAA after battling in the America East Conference for nearly two decades, where they won the 2020 and 2021 conference Championships and finished their tenure with five-straight winning seasons. Also, the Squad earned six playoff appearances, including an automatic Qualifier into the 2021 NCAA Tournament where they went head-to-head with Arizona in the first round.

In the first season at the helm for head coach Ashley Langford , the Seawolves had an historic 23-6 season that saw the Squad take down Rutgers in Piscataway, NJ, and Washington State at Island Federal Arena en route to a trip to the WNIT. Also, Stony Brook led the America East in scoring (67.4 ppg), scoring defense, free-throw percentage (75.5%), Offensive rebounds (12.5 per), and defensive rebounds (27.0 per). The 23 wins were tied for the fourth-most in a season in program history and were the most by a first-year head coach.

Warren had a Stellar year in 2021-22, as the Georgia native finished the season with new career-highs in three-point percentage (34.4%), minutes (31.0), rebounds (4.2), assists (2.4), and scoring ( 12.0). She earned America East Player of the Week, All-Conference First Team, and All-Met Third Team honors.

Gonzalez, the director of the Stony Brook offense, was named a Preseason Honorable Mention for the first time in her career. The Seawolves point guard set new career-highs in assists per game (3.9), scoring (9.6 ppg), free-throw percentage (77.8%), free-throws made (91), and rebounding average (3.4). The Seawolf playmaker also dished out 112 dimes during the season, leading the team and setting a new career-best.

The junior was named the America East Player of the Week on November 11, after averaging 19.0 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in an undefeated week vs. Columbia and St. Francis Brooklyn. Gonzalez dropped a career-high 21 points against the Lions of Columbia. The Florida native was also stellar in the classroom, earning the America East Commissioner’s Honor Roll for 2021-22.

The Seawolves tip-off the season on Thursday, November 3, when they host Adelphi University in an exhibition at 7 pm, inside Island Federal Arena. Stony Brook then travels to Syracuse to open the regular season against the Orange on Monday, November 7, at 3:30 pm

Single-game tickets are on sale now! Be sure to purchase your tickets now to be a part of the action! For an inside look at the Seawolves Women’s basketball program, be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.

The complete 2022-23 CAA Preseason Poll and Preseason All-Conference teams are listed below.

2022-23 CAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON POLL

1. Drexel – 142 (10)

2. Charleston – 125 (1)

3. Stony Brook – 108

4. Elon– 103

5. Towson – 99 (2)

6. Delaware – 92

7. William & Mary – 81

8. Northeastern – 70

9. North Carolina A&T—5

T10. Hampton – 43rd

T10. Monmouth – 43rd

12. UNCW– 28

13. Hofstra – 22

2022-23 CAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

First Team School Height Class Pos. Hometown / Highschool Jenna Annecchiarico Charleston 5-6 Sr. G Baldwin, NY / Baldwin HS Riley Casey William & Mary 5-8 Gr. G Brentwood, Tenn. / Franklin Road Academy Anissa Rivera Towson 6-1 Sr. G/F Capital Heights, Md. / National Christian Academy Sydney Wagner William & Mary 5-6 Gr. G Phoenixville, Pa. / Spring-Ford HS Keisha Washington Drexel 5-7 Gr. G Pickering, Ont., Canada / Durham Prep

Second Team School Height Class Pos. Hometown / Highschool Jazmin Harris North Carolina A&T 6-3 Gr. C McLeansville, NC / Eastern Guilford HS Kylie Kornegay-Lucas Towson 5-10 R-Jr. G Camden, Del. / New Hope Academy Evonna McGill Elon 6-1 Gr. C Lowell, NC/Ashbrook HS Nylah Young Hampton 5-11 Jr. F Suffolk, Va. / King’s Fork HS Annie Warren Stony Brook 5-8 Gr. G Atlanta, Ga. / Westlake HS

2022-23 CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Keishana Washington, Drexel