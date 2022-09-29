Stony Brook Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Host Successful 2022 Golf Classic

STONY BROOK, NY – The 2022 Stony Brook Lacrosse Golf Classic proved to be a huge success on Monday as over 175 golfers, family, friends as well as men’s and women’s lacrosse alumni, gathered at a new course for this year’s outing, St. George’s Golf and Country Club in support of the Seawolves’ lacrosse programs.

“The excitement surrounding our Women’s and men’s lacrosse programs was reflected in the energy at our golf outing. I’m tremendously appreciative of the support from everyone who attended and look forward to growing the event in future years,” said Director of Athletics Shawn Heilbron .

The Golfers teed off the day with a shotgun start in the early afternoon and played a full 18 rounds. The event concluded in the evening with dinner and an Awards presentation for the best foursome, closest to the pin, and closest to the line.

The foursome of Bruce Popko, Arthur Sillman, Scott Barret, and Kacy Bullard claimed first-place as they shot -10. The closest to the pin Awards went to John Bella (3’1″ on hole #7) and Jen Chanenchuk (1’8″ on hole #17). Paul Rao (hole #2) and Brian Pannell (hole #18) tallied the longest drives of the day.

The event raised over $55,000 and the gifts will benefit both Stony Brook lacrosse programs and its student-athletes.

Due to the generosity of every Stony Brook supporter, the Seawolves can continue their commitment to each of its student-athletes and aim to transform their experiences while on Long Island.