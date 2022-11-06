Stony Brook Defeats Bears with Game-Ending Field Goal

Next Game: at Delaware State University 11/12/2022 | 2 p.m WEAA 88.9 FM Nov. 12 (Sat) / 2 pm at Delaware State University History

STONY BROOK, NY (Nov. 5, 2022) — The Bears were in search of their first road win in nearly four years. They came up just shy.

Angelo Guglielmello made a 37-yard game-ending field goal to give the Stony Brook Seawolves a 24-22 win over the visiting Morgan State Bears on a Saturday afternoon at LaValle Stadium.

The Seahawks (2-7, 1-5 CAA) made many mistakes during the early going, but made fewer in the second half en route to recording a win in the first-ever meeting between the teams.

Duce Taylor, starting in place of the injured Carson Baker for the second straight game, threw a perfect pass to Andre Crawley who raced 57-yards for a touchdown. Taylor was sacked on the ensuing two-point attempt as the Bears held a 22-21 lead with 1:37 remaining.

Before the touchdown, Taylor had thrown for just 14 yards all day. Taylor finished the game completing 5-of-18 passes for 71 yards and was sacked six times.

On the final drive of the game, Daron Bryden led the Seawolves on a methodical 12-play, 56-yard drive that took the final 1:37 pff the clock. Bryden completed a 20-yard pass to Devera on the sidelines to move the ball to the Morgan 34. He followed it with a 14-yard pass over the middle to Shawn Harr Jr. Three plays later, the Seawolves called timeout with 3 seconds remaining to setup Guglielello’s game-winner.

Bryden entered the game in the second half and completed 11 of 19 passes for 124 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Devera to give the Seawolves a 21-10 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Starting quarterback Charlie McKee struggled against the Bears defense. The freshman threw for 61 yards and completed just 5 of 12 passes, including a pick.

Stony Brook forced their first turnover of the day when Alfonzo Graham fumbled the ball and the Seawolves recovered at the Morgan 30. The Seawolves capitalized on the turnover as Ross Tallarico rumbled in for a 2-yard score to give the Seawolves their first lead of the day at 14-10 with 9:14 remaining in the third quarter.

Tallarico finished the day with 36 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Graham, the MEAC’s leading rusher, ripped off a 44-yard touchdown run to pull the Bears to 21-16 with 12:47 remaining in the game. He finished with a game-high 177 yards on 23 carries.

Morgan (3-6, 1-2 MEAC) sat on top of a 10-7 lead at halftime.

The Bears got on the board when an overthrown pass by Charlie McKee was intercepted by linebacker Xavier Shell and returned 34-yards for a touchdown. The extra point by Beckett Leary gave the Bears a 7-0 lead with 4:53 remaining in the first quarter.



The Seawolves knotted the game at 7-7 when Tallarico ran around the end for a 9-yard score with 14:54 to go in the second quarter.

Leary connected on a 37 yard field goal just before the half to take a 10-7 lead into the locker room.

The Bears had multiple opportunities with exceptional field position in the first half but were unable to capitalize. The Bears only came away with three points off of three Stony Brook turnovers.

Morgan’s defense was led by Erick Hunter and Jordan Toles who had nine tackles apiece. Jae’Veyon Morton added eight tackles and two pass breakups and Jayden Wooded posted seven stops, including a tackle for loss and a forced fumble. The Bears finished with 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles.



Next Up:

The Bears will return to conference action when they head to Dover to face the Delaware State Hornets (5-4, 2-2 MEAC) on Saturday, November 12th.

