Stonington Borough to hold fourth annual Art Walk | Latest News

STONINGTON — The Stonington Borough Merchants Association will hold its fourth annual one-day outdoor art fair, the Borough Art Walk, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 am to 3 pm, rain or shine.

Water Street between Pearl and Church Streets will be closed for the day to accommodate the event. Painters, illustrators, watercolorists, sculptors, Potters and Photographers will line the street with tents and Borough Merchants will host artists at their storefronts.

To support the Art Walk, Cove Ledge Beer, Wine and Spirits, 147 Water St., will host a group of Velvet Mill artists in its backyard garden for a new exhibition, “Looking Forward,” during the Art Walk. From Sept. 9 through Oct. 31, La Grua Center, 32 Water St., will feature an exhibit, “Celebrating Our Region’s Hispanic Artists,” highlighting artists of Expressiones and the Hispanic Alliance, open to the public for a Suggested donation of $5. Stonington Free Library will distribute free Art Walk Grab & Go bags for children and adults, while supplies last.

In addition to Borough restaurants, there will be food vendors in Wadawanuck Square, 22 High St., including Zest Fresh Pastry serving crepes, The Tiny Tavern serving juices and smoothies, and an ice cream vendor.

New to this year’s event will be pop-up acoustic performances along Water Street at 11 am, noon, 1 and 2 pm, featuring jazz, classical and blues artists. All musical programs are coordinated by Simon Holt of Salt Marsh Opera.

For more information, visit stoningtonboroughct.com/art-walk.