Stone’s Buzzer Beater Puts Women’s Basketball Over Rhode Island, 56-54

PRINCETON – Grace Stone provided the heroics with a walkoff layup with no time remaining as the Princeton Women’s’ Basketball Team dropped the Rhode Island Rams, 66-64, at Jadwin Gym on Wednesday.

It’s the first time Princeton had scored with five seconds or fewer to win a game since Addie Micir hit two free throws with five seconds left to defeat USC, 60-59, on Nov. 26, 2010.

Trailing by five with 2:35 to go, Princeton scored on consecutive possessions to get the game within one, 51-50, as the clock ticked under two minutes. Julia Cunningham’s bucket with 69 seconds remaining put the home unit ahead, but a three-point play by Rhode Island’s Madison Hattix-Covington put the road team back in front, 54-53, with 25 seconds left. A free throw by Kaitlyn Chen tied the game before Stone took care of the rest …

Stone discussed the game-winner afterwards …

Rhode Island scored the final six points of the first quarter to take a 15-11 lead after 10 minutes. The Tigers got within one during the second Stanza but trailed 26-22 at halftime.

Down three, head coach Carla Berube ‘s Squad rolled off an 8-0 Sprint to take a 36-31 advantage in the third frame, but Rhode Island registered five consecutive points to even the score at 36-all as the final 10 minutes went underway.

Chen led all scorers with 21 points. It’s the third 20-point game of her career. Parker Hill set a new career high with 12 points, adding four rebounds, two steals and two blocks. The Tigers caused 20 turnovers, the most for Rhode Island this season.

Princeton is now 8-3 this season while Rhode Island falls to 9-3. The Tigers head on the road to begin Ivy League play at Harvard on Dec. 31. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNEWS and is set for a 12 pm tip.