Stone Work powers St. Xavier over Trinity

Find a cooler name than St. Xavier boys soccer striker Stone Work.

Named after the legendary Pearl Jam guitarist, Stone Gossard, Work has quickly earned his own reputation. But he’s done it on the pitch with a soccer ball, not shredding a guitar for an alternative rock band.

He was at it again Wednesday night. St. Xavier took down Trinity 2-0 at home thanks to a pair of first-half goals from Work and Connor Beam. Having already beaten No. 1-ranked Ballard on Monday, St. Xavier’s win over the No. 2 Shamrocks two days later should shuffle rankings heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

“We’re feeling very dominant,” said Work, a sophomore with 18 goals this season. “It’s good to get past our ties and losses and come in with wins heading into the tournament.”

Here’s how St. Xavier beat archrival Trinity:

What it means

Trinity started the season 12-0 but lost to two of the best teams in its region. Had this Matchup happened earlier in the year, it wouldn’t be that big of a deal. With the district tournaments starting Oct. 1, however, the Shamrocks’ performance over the last two games could be alarming.

Trinity’s offense has been held in check lately it marked the second time in a week the Shamrocks were blanked, the first coming Saturday against Ballard. St. Xavier goalie Alex Kron was credited with the shutout Wednesday, but Trinity had more than a few opportunities to break through.

The Tigers are riding high after the win. St. Xavier defeated Ballard 5-3 on Monday before handling business against its archrival Wednesday. The win gave the Tigers their fifth-straight over the Shamrocks since 2018. St. Xavier and Trinity have met in the Playoffs the past two seasons, and it’s likely that they’ll meet again down the line.

Key moment

After trading defensive stands to start the match, St. Xavier broke the game open in a matter of minutes.

Work, the Tigers’ leading scorer, scored his 18th goal of the season with 21 minutes left in the first half. Work had several nice looks at the goal early in the first half, but Trinity keeper Tee Hunt was ready. This time, Stone was too quick and beat the senior keeper in a one-on-one situation.

St. Xavier kept the Tigers on their heels. Junior Henry Frank found fellow striker Connor Beam with a clear shot and the senior took care of the rest for a 2-0 lead.

By the numbers

As expected, Trinity and St. Xavier was a Showdown between two of Kentucky’s stingiest defenses. Coming into the game Trinity ranked No. 2 for goals allowed per game (0.5) while St. Xavier ranked No. 14 (0.9).

Goals don’t come easy in this rivalry. The last time Trinity and St. Xavier combined for more than three goals was 2017. Work was happy to make the most of his opportunity.

“I was amazed that as a sophomore I was able to get that goal,” Work said. “I thought it was great that we got the lead and we were able to extend it.”

Wednesday marked the third-straight game Trinity was without its top scorer, Jack Travis. He has been sidelined due to a hip flexor injury, but Trinity Coach Thabane Sutu is confident he’ll return by the postseason. Sutu said Travis could’ve played in Wednesday’s game, but it wasn’t worth the strain.

“He’s probably at 60-70 percent,” Sutu said. “It probably would be risky to play him because the postseason is almost coming. We have three more games, and there’s no real point in aggravating the injury any further.”

Up next

St. Xavier shifts its focus to its final two games of the regular season. The Tigers face Atherton on Saturday before wrapping up the season against Elizabethtown on Sept. 29.

Trinity ends its season with a trio of games against Male (Sept. 24), Oldham County (Sept. 27) and Kentucky Country Day (Sept. 29).

They said it

St. Xavier Coach Andy Schulten on what impressed him in the second big win of the week: “We’ve talked to them all season long about trying to put together two halves of soccer. You’re going to have games where you don’ t win by 100, you just need to beat them by one. Let’s spread the field, knock it around and limit the other team’s success to score, and we did a really good job of that tonight.

Sutu on Trinity not playing a complete game: “There were no surprises with St. Xavier. They brought intensity coupled with quality, and I knew what to expect. The problem was we didn’t have that in the first half. The second half was slightly better, but we gave the game away in the first and that’s been our problem. We start games too slow, so maybe going forward that could be an important lesson to take into the playoffs.”

Work on the intensity of the rivalry: “We say that we hate them but they’re our brothers. But we love beating them all the time. They’re amazing to play against.”