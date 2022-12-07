Stone Mountain Arts Center to host Comedian Bob Marley

Comedian Bob Marley plans to take the stage at 8 pm Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road in Brownfield.

Marley’s viral videos have thrust him into further popularity as one of the most sought after comedians in the country. He has been Featured in his own special on Comedy Central, and is one of the few Comics to do the complete late night TV circuit: The Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Conan O’Brien and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and Craig Kilborn.

Tickets cost $36.50.

For tickets, or more information, visit stonemountainartscenter.com.

