Stokely Hathaway Explains The Goal Of AEW Pairing With MJF

While MJF clearly enjoys being the center of attention, he’s currently sharing the spotlight with his fast-talking manager, Stokely Hathaway. But in an interview with The Root, Hathaway explained that Wrestler and manager have a history of mutual admiration.

“We’ve known each other for a really, really long time and he is genuinely one of my best friends,” said Hathaway. “This is something that we’ve wanted to do on a larger scale for years. We’ve worked together on the Indies . . . and now we are back together.”

Hathaway Predicted that MJF and his posse, known as The Firm, will raise AEW’s profile with wider audiences.

“Right now, there’s a question of what’s next, and will our goal to reach the top of AEW come to fruition,” Hathaway continued. “With MJF in the picture, I think it will definitely happen, because MJF gets what he wants. His goal is for all of us to be on his level, and to be one of his friends that [was] personally being asked to be a part of this, it means the world to me.”

For his part, Hathaway is working to increase Black viewership in AEW, although he acknowledged that sometimes the Black cultural references in his ringside patter “may fly over People’s heads.”

“Obviously, I want to keep doing what I’m doing, but AEW’s demographic is a little different,” he said. “It’s me trying to Blend in so many things and so many demographics and just trying to make it work. I don’t think I’m there yet but obviously, that’s a challenge. And people like me look forward to those challenges and just trying to make it work to where, even if you aren’t Black, you can go, ‘Oh, I know what he’s talking about. I get it. That’s funny.'”