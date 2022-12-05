Stockton’s Campbell, TCNJ’s Solomon Earn NJAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors

PITMAN — The New Jersey Athletic Conference has announced its men’s basketball Weekly honors for the week ending Dec. 4.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

DJ CAMPBELL • Stockton University

Junior • Guard • Vineland, NJ/Vineland

Campbell, the reigning NJAC Player of the Year, collects his first Weekly Honor of the season after leading Stockton to a pair of conference wins. He averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.5 steals while adding a pair of assists and a blocked shot. They went 12-for-23 overall for a 52 percent clip, including shooting 4-for-9 from long range, and went 13-for-15 from the foul line. Campbell drained a team-high 27 points against Ramapo and added five steals and two boards while committing just a single turnover in 35 minutes. They followed up with 14 points, seven rebounds, and four more steals in a win over Rutgers-Camden. Campbell currently leads the NJAC in both overall (21.9 ppg) and conference-only (23.3 ppg) scoring.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

MATTHEW SOLOMON • The College of New Jersey

Freshman • Forward • Manasquan, NJ/Manasquan

Solomon earns his first career Weekly Honor after a solid contribution in a pair of NJAC games last week. They scored 6.5 points and pulled down 5.5 rebounds in an average of 18 minutes of reserve action. He was an efficient 6-for-7 from the field and committed just a single turnover in 36 total minutes of play. Solomon tallied six points and six boards in a setback to Rowan. They then went 3-for-3 in a seven-point, five-rebound effort in a loss to NJCU. The rookie is shooting 71.4 percent in his first six collegiate games.