Stocks moving big after hours: SNAP, EA, AMD, WDC

Snapchat logo displayed on a phone screen is seen with a laptop in the background in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on August 10, 2022.

Check out the companies making Headlines in after hours trading.

Snap – Shares of social media company Snap sank 14% after the company reported quarterly revenue that was lower than Wall Street expected. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.14 on revenue of $1.30 billion. Analysts expected $0.11 in adjusted earnings on $1.31 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv. The company did not give a forecast for the upcoming year. Shares of Meta also fell 1.4% and Pinterest dipped 1.8%.

Electronic Arts – Shares of entertainment company Electronic Arts shed 6.7% after the company reported $2.34 billion in revenue, less than the $2.51 billion analysts expected, per Refinitiv. The company also said it expects bookings to be lower than previously expected going forward.

Western Digital – Western Digital fell 5.6% after reporting Quarterly revenue of $3.11 billion, more than analysts’ $2.99 ​​billion estimate, according to Refinitiv. The company said it expects revenue in the upcoming quarter to be lower than it previously guided.

Match Group – Shares of Match Group slid 7.6% after the company reported Quarterly revenue of $786 million, less than the $787 million Wall Street expected, per Refinitiv. The company also had a $0.30 loss per share that wasn’t immediately comparable to the previous quarter. Match said first-quarter revenue will likely be lower than it expected.

Advanced Micro Devices – Shares of AMD rose 3% after the company reported earnings that beat Wall Street’s sales and profit expectations. The chipmaker had adjusted earnings per share of $0.69 on $5.6 billion in revenue where analysts expected $0.67 per share adjusted and $5.5 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. Still, the company said it expects revenue to dip in the first quarter.