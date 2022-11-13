Stock your bag with 3 simple training aids, says Top 100 Teacher

An alignment stick is a Handy game-improvement tool. Getty Images

When it comes to training aids, the options can seem endless. From putting mirrors and lasers to literal body-part attachments, it can be difficult to determine which product would be best for your game.

But according to Top 100 Teacher Tina Tombs, there are three simple items you can keep in your bag that offer myriad game-improvement benefits, regardless of your swing deficiencies.

Alignment sticks

Alignments sticks can do far more than simply help you line up on the range, says Tombs. They’re also a great tool for working on ball position.

“Put them on the ground, and you can use them to hit targets in front of you, to aim the clubface,” Tombs said. “Alignment sticks are key. There are so many ways you can use them: create a gate in front of you or even a start line. I have four on my lesson tee with a student at all times.”

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Alignment Sticks – “The Icon” $67 100% Genuine Hickory Length: 45” / Diameter: 3/8″ Medium-Dark Stain White/Valley Green/Light Yellow/Blood Red Color Combo Gloss Protective Varnish Nickel End Caps Buy Now View Product

Ball markers

Use ball markers on the practice green to hone in on your speed, aim and alignment, says Tombs, who likes to place them in different areas and practice rolling putts directly over them.

3 RAIL + COIN $19.95 Make more putts with the Revolutionary 3 dimensional On Point ball marker! TWO markers in ONE – The only patented 3 Dimensional Dome marker and coin marker Permitted under the rules of golf by the USGA and R&A Improves your set-up, alignment and distance control Increases your ability to “see” the line Creates “tunnel vision” – intensifies you focus and concentration Helps you read the greens and sink more putts Great for tournaments, events, and every day use Become a more confident putter and shoot lower scores Get the #1 ball marker in golf and lower your score today! Buy Now View Product

Yardstick

You can utilize a yardstick in a similar way to an alignment stick, but Tombs says yardsticks can be particularly functional on the putting green.

“A flat yardstick can help you ensure that your putter face is straight,” she said. “You can also mark your yardstick for different lengths of putt so you can practice the length of stroke you need for various distances. That can help you groove a Smoother stroke.”

Golf Magazine Subscribe To The Magazine Subscribe