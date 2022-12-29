STM’s AC Froehlich named 2022 Acadiana Advocate All-Metro Volleyball Player of the Year | High Schools

A year ago, AC Froehlich burst onto the volleyball scene and established herself as a force to be reckoned with.

In taking the state by storm, not only did she lead the St. Thomas More Cougars to a Division II state championship, she also garnered a number of postseason accolades along the way.

As an encore in her senior season, Froehlich took her game to another level, en route to leading the Cougars to a second consecutive Division II state title.

“It was a dream senior season,” Froehlich said. “To beat everybody like we did and winning a state championship, it was great.”

Froehlich, who will continue her volleyball career as a member of the LSU Tigers, played 111 sets for the Cougars (41-1). Froehlich recorded 552 kills, 84 aces, 48 ​​blocks and 252 digs.

“I am very satisfied with the way my senior year went,” Froehlich said. “I still have a lot of work to do, but I feel like I played really well.”

For her efforts, Froehlich has been named the Acadiana Advocate’s 2022 All-Metro Volleyball Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season.

“I’m very honored to be named the All-Metro MVP again,” Froehlich said. “But honestly, anyone of my teammates could have been the MVP. But I’m really glad to receive it.”

With her high school volleyball career over, Froehlich admits she is eagerly looking forward to what’s next.

“The goal was to win state and that is always the goal for us as a team,” Froehlich said. “I’m LSU bound, and this past season was so perfect that I get chills just thinking about it. My high school career is over, but I’m satisfied with both my season and career at STM. I’m ready for the next step.”