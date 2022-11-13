STM volleyball wins second consecutive Division II Championship with Sweep of Rival Teurlings | High Schools

St. Thomas More saved its best performance for last, and it resulted in the Cougars winning a second consecutive Division II volleyball Championship after sweeping Teurlings Catholic on Saturday afternoon at the Cajundome.

“I’m really excited to win state with this group,” Coach Jessica Burke said after the top-seeded Cougars’ 25-20, 25-18, 25-10 win. “We executed and played possibly our best game of the season.”

The Championship marks the first time the Cougars have won consecutive volleyball state titles since 2016 when they won the fifth of five in a row.

“It is very satisfying,” Burke said. “It’s like ‘yes, we did it.’ It feels good.”

As she has been all season for the Cougars (41-1), AC Froehlich was Sensational in recording a match-best 21 Kills and three blocks en route to being named the Division II finals’ Most Outstanding Player.

“I’m excited about it (being named MVP),” Froehlich, an LSU commit said. “But anyone could have gotten it. Everyone played so well that I would have been happy no matter who got it.”

While Froehlich was stellar, her STM teammates were equally solid around her, which made the Cougars even more dynamic.

“We played a great team,” Teurlings Catholic senior Hayley Hillman said. “They were firing on all cylinders.”

In addition to Froehlich, the Cougars’ top performers were Addison Phares (six kills, three aces), Rhyan Miciotto (18 assists, three aces), Emma Broussard (17 assists, seven digs), Isabelle Billedeaux (four blocks) and Eleanor Guidry (11 digs).

“We met a good team,” Rebels Coach Terry Hebert said. “They have multiple weapons on both sides of the court.”

The No. 2 Rebels (33-10) ended their season as the state runner-up for the second consecutive year. For the past 10 years, Teurlings has finished first or second having won eight state championships.

“I am really proud of this group,” Hebert said. “If you would have asked me in August if we would be here, I wouldn’t have given much faith in that. We fought hard.”

Hillman (four blocks, two aces), Dee Asberry (six kills, one block), Ally Lafleur (six kills), Charli Boulet (five kills), Anna Claire Hebert (12 assists, one ace), Isabelle Hebert (nine assists, five digs) and Kenley Nonato (14 digs) were the Rebels’ top performers in the losing effort.