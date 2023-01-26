STM Stock: STMicroelectronics Tops Q4 Earnings Goal

European chipmaker STMicroelectronics (STM) on Thursday handily beat expectations for earnings in the fourth quarter, although its sales were a tad light. It also guided much higher than views for the current quarter and full year. STM stock jumped in early trading.







The Geneva-based company earned $1.32 a share on sales of $4.42 billion in the December quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of $1.13 a share on sales of $4.46 billion. On a year-over-year basis, STMicro earnings surged 61% while sales advanced 24%.

Automotive and industrial chips drove its results in the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Jean-Marc Chery said in a news release.

For the current quarter, STMicro forecast sales of $4.2 billion. Analysts were modeling $3.92 billion for the March quarter. In the year-earlier period, it generated sales of $3.55 billion.

STM Stock Jumps After Report

Based on “strong customer demand and increased manufacturing capacity,” STMicro expects full-year revenue of $16.8 billion to $17.8 billion. Wall Street was modeling 2023 sales of $16.46 billion.

In premarket trading on the stock market today, STM stock surged 4.5% to 45.28. During the regular session Wednesday, STM stock rose 2.1% to close at 43.33.

Wolfspeed Dogged By Production Snags

Another semiconductor stock moving on earnings news Thursday was Wolfspeed (WOLF). The Durham, NC-based company late Wednesday missed its revenue target for the December quarter but its per-share loss was lower than expected. It also guided lower for the current period.

Wolfspeed lost an adjusted 11 cents a share on sales of $216.1 million in its fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 25. Wall Street was modeling a loss of 13 cents a share on sales of $225.3 million. In the year-earlier period, it lost 16 cents a share on sales of $173.1 million.

For the March quarter, Wolfspeed forecast an adjusted loss of 14 cents a share on sales of $220 million. Analysts had been looking for a loss of 7 cents a share on sales of $248.4 million.

Ramping production capacity for Silicon carbide Semiconductors is taking longer than expected, hindering results, analysts say.

Wolfspeed stock tumbled 6.7% to 76.51 in early trading.

STMicro Tops Chip Industry Group

STM stock is tied for first place in IBD’s semiconductor manufacturing industry group, according to IBD Stock Checkup. It shares a best-possible IBD Composite Rating of 99 with Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM). Wolfspeed Ranks No. 19 out of 32 stocks in the group.

STM stock is on the IBD 50 list of top-performing growth stocks. It is also on the IBD Tech Leaders list.

Follow Patrick Seitz on Twitter at @IBD_PSeitz for more stories on consumer technology, software and semiconductor stocks.

