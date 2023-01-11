STM girls soccer continues dominance with Rout of Teurlings | High Schools

St. Thomas More’s girls soccer program stayed undefeated in its march to a sixth consecutive state championship with a resounding 8-0 home win over Teurlings Catholic on Tuesday.

The Cougars’ three Captains stepped up against the Rival Lady Rebels by all scoring in the game and Mary-Ainsley Alack led the way with four goals in the game.

“Mary Alack’s a special player,” Coach Daniel Underwood said. “She’s our senior Captain and one of the things I told her right there is she’s really leading with us by how she’s talking to the team during practice, and she’s always been a leader by example.”

STM did most of the damage in the first half against the low block of Teurlings scoring six in the first half with Alack having a first half hat trick. Brooklyn Babineaux, Addison Leblanc and Mary Elise Quoyeser also scored in the half.

“I was so excited because (free kicks) are the things you practice over and over and it’s all about consistency. When it finally goes in, it feels so good, for sure,” Quoyeser said.

Teurlings struggled to get out of their half in the game and only had their first shot in the game in the 63rd minute of the match and were outshot 28-3 in the game.

“You know, it’s a tremendous group defensively back there that they all kind of know how to play the role and they stay alert and stay involved in the game,” Underwood said.

Teurlings’ performance improved in the second half only allowing a last minute from Alack’s flicked header and a penalty kick from Katherine Doherty after a ball bounced awkwardly in their own box and hit a defender on the hand.

“(Teurlings) definitely earned that number two spot in the division. It’s just, you know, they came across a Squad that’s just seasoned, and is loaded with Talent from top to bottom” Underwood said.

STM finished the last 20 minutes of the game with nine substitutes on the field and still managed to prevent Teurlings from scoring despite using the Younger players.

“I saw consistency from everyone who got on the field. There is no drop off. I think that really made the difference,” Quoyeser said.

The Cougars will look to maintain their perfect record against 14-1-1 St. Joseph’s Friday and continue asserting their program’s dominance over the Louisiana girls’ soccer landscape.

“We can’t listen too much to people hyping us up, we have to focus and not get too complacent, because if we do get complacent you never know what can happen,” Alack said.