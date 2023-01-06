STLCards’ NFL DFS Core Stacks: Week 18

This DFS content is a part of our Premium Content Schedule and designed to help you build better lineups on DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo!, SuperDraft, and other daily Fantasy contest providers. Access NFL Projections, Expert Rankings, Projected Ownership, NFL DFS Picks, and other Data Tools using this content hub. For our world-class Optimizer that offers a suite of tools and information designed to help you Crush the competition, please head to LineupHQ!

Week 18

Welcome back to the NFL Core Stacks article! We have good news regarding the health of Damar Hamlin, and hopefully that means a good week is ahead for the NFL.

This is the final week of the regular season, so motivation will be a common theme. You have teams that got eliminated last week like the Panthers and Commanders who are likely going to be in ‘letdown’ mode this week. You have teams that are in the Playoffs with little / nothing to gain like the Buccaneers and Giants who might rest starters at some point in this week’s game. Week 18 is definitely going to be a wild one for DFS! Let’s see what the week has in store!

An Introduction

In case you are new to the NFL DFS space or new to RotoGrinders, this was a new article series that began two years ago. The goal of the article is to detail some of my favorites GPP correlation plays of the week. These could be anything from full game stacks to simple QB/WR combinations to RB/DEF combinations to anything in between. I will include some chalkier builds and some lower owned builds throughout the article, and I will touch on our RotoGrinders projected ownership figures along the way.

You may ask yourself why stacks and correlation plays are so important in NFL DFS. Well, we have seen time and again throughout the years that correlation plays lead to winning tournament lineups.

Now, Let’s check out some stacks that I like for daily Fantasy sports lineups for Week 18 of the 2022-2023 season!

Core Stack #1 – Packers / Lions Game Stacks on FanDuel

Quick Analysis – The Sunday night hammer is back! We don’t have a lot of high total games this week, but the DET/GB contest does have a 50 point total. Green Bay will definitely be motivated as they control their own destiny for the final NFC Wild Card spot, and Detroit can also make it with a win along with a Seattle loss. Detroit’s defensive struggles are well documented, and Green Bay has been playing better of late. Rodgers, Jones, Watson, and Lazard are all viable DFS options, and I don’t hate running that back with Detroit exposure with one of the RB’s plus St. Brown. Ownership might fly under the radar a little bit more given that this game is not on the DK main slate, too. I love having the Sunday nighter back on the main slate! Good job FanDuel!

Completing The Build – You can make a nice fully balanced build around players from the DET/GB game. Think of mid-range RB options like Mixon, Akers, and Harris along with mid-range WR options like Metcalf, Olave, and London to round out these stacks.

Core Stack #2 – +

Quick Analysis – Motivation has to matter this week, and our options are thin if we are looking for guaranteed playing time for top players. Seattle gets the benefit of facing a depleted Rams defense, and we know they will still be alive at kickoff given that the Packers play the night game. I like going for the Smith / Metcalf upside connection here, especially since we have both projected at or around single digit ownership on both FD and DK. Even though Smith has struggled of late, I do really fancy this spot for a rebound performance.

Completing The Build – You can pair this up with another stack, as I like to do. Take your favorite RB/DEF combination and play it in conjunction with your favorite QB/WR pairing. You will find one of them in stack #4 below, and Mixon/CIN D/ST is another one that I like a good bit.

Core Stack #3 – Eagles Offense Stacks

Quick Analysis – Make no mistake about it – the #1 seed in the Playoffs matters a ton in the NFL these days. The Eagles likely need to win in order to accomplish that, and they are facing a Giants team that is locked into their own playoff seed. The Eagles are huge favorites in this game, and they have elite options at every position. Hurts needs no explanation, assuming he returns. and have both shown ceiling games over the past few months. is back and makes for a solid option at the aforementioned weak TE position. Miles Sanders should get plenty of work if the Eagles get ahead in this game, as projected. I don’t mind mixing and matching two or three of these options in a single lineup (and perhaps you can pair Sanders with the PHI D/ST in some builds, too).

Completing The Build – Most of the quality PHI players will cost you a decent amount, particularly if Hurts is active. You’ll need to surround them with some value plays, and I like going for a cheap WR like Shaheed or Cooks in these builds.

Core Stack #4 – + SF D/ST

Quick Analysis – There actually aren’t a ton of RB/DEF combinations that I like this week, so we’ll default to this one. San Francisco’s elite defense should absolutely torture the Arizona offense, which consists of almost entirely backups at the skill positions these days. San Francisco also can’t afford to mess around in this game, as they can still potentially get up to the #1 seed in the NFC if other games break their way. McCaffrey should get plenty of touches, and if the 49ers play with a lead in the game, there’s rock solid upside potential here.

Completing The Build – I like getting different by including two top RB’s in builds that contain McCaffrey. Throw Cook or Chubb in there and go cheap with your WR/TE selections to round it out.

Other Potential Low-Owned Options To Consider

Jonathan Williams – The final week of the regular season is often won by the most random of plays. Enter. With both and out, Williams has plenty of value as a cheap RB1 for a team that has nothing to play for.

– I am very surprised at the low ownership projection here. Lamb has 21 catches and 25 targets in the last two games. Dallas actually has a shot at the #1 seed in the Playoffs if they win and SF/PHI both lose. With plenty to play for and a Matchup against a Washington Squad that is Packing it in for the year, give me Lamb as potentially the overall WR1 this week given the uncertainty about how many other top WR’s will play.

– He’s affordable, the TE position is a mess, and he has seven games with six or more targets since October 23. That’s enough to give him value as a sub-10% owned player at an ugly position.

Good luck this week!

