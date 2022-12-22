STLCards’ NFL DFS Core Stacks: Week 16

This DFS content is a part of our Premium Content Schedule and designed to help you build better lineups on DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo!, SuperDraft, and other daily Fantasy contest providers. Access NFL Projections, Expert Rankings, Projected Ownership, NFL DFS Picks, and other Data Tools using this content hub. For our world-class Optimizer that offers a suite of tools and information designed to help you Crush the competition, please head to LineupHQ!

Week 16 – Main Slate

Welcome back to the NFL Core Stacks article. We are heading towards the stretch run of the NFL season, and that means Saturday games are upon us!

With the holidays thrown in this week, Week 16 is basically the inverse of Week 15. There are 11 Saturday games and 3 Sunday games this week. I will have some content for both slates, but the “main” slate will be this Saturday’s offering. It’s looking like a challenging Slate with some tight pricing across the various DFS sites. Let’s see what the week has in store!

An Introduction

You may ask yourself why stacks and correlation plays are so important in NFL DFS. Well, we have seen time and again throughout the years that correlation plays lead to winning tournament lineups.

Now, Let’s check out some stacks that I like for daily Fantasy sports lineups for the Week 16 Main Slate!

Core Stack #1 – + (or Henry + TEN D/ST)

Quick Analysis – Here are the game logs from Henry’s last four games against the Texans:

10/30/22 – 32 carries, 219 yards, 1 TD

1/3/21 – 34 carries, 250 yards, 2 TDs

10/18/20 – 22 carries, 212 yards, 2 TDs

12/29/19 – 32 carries, 211 yards, 3 TDs

Yes, that’s 200+ rushing yards in FOUR straight meetings. missed the first meeting between these teams this year, and they were not shy about giving Henry the ball. That will happen again this time around. If you want to bank on the game flow, he’s easy to pair with as a cheap WR on the Houston side, or with the Tennessee defense if you think they will dominate the game.

Completing The Build – You can easily pair this stack with your favorite QB/WR or QB/TE combination, a few of which I will touch on later in the article. With Henry being expensive, I like the idea of ​​paying up for both RB’s in these builds and then going with a cheap QB/WR or QB/TE stack. If you do a Henry/McCaffrey dual build, it won’t be as popular as it might seem based on ownership.

Core Stack #2 – +

Quick Analysis – One of these weeks, the Vikings aren’t going to sleepwalk through a first half. While there is some concern about them resting players at some point with the NFC North clinched, I don’t think we need to worry about that this week. They need to show that they are going to show up from start to finish in a game, or they are dead in the water come playoff time. Perhaps this is the week that will happen. is still playing a very healthy amount of snaps, but his workload has been limited with the team trailing early of late. Expect them to feed Cook the ball here, and I do think the Vikings play with a lead. I like the running back on the other side, as he’s very affordable and has been getting more targets for a messy Giants WR group.

Completing The Build – This duo won’t break the bank, so it’s a spot where you can pair this duo with a more expensive QB/WR stack like Allen/Diggs or Burrow/Chase, both of which I like in GPP builds this week.

Core Stack #3 – +

Quick Analysis – Narrative Street tells me that gave the eulogy at former Coach Mike Leach’s Funeral this week. Minshew is also going to be the starting quarterback for the Eagles with officially ruled out. Narratives or not, this is a great spot for value in DFS, as Minshew is very affordable everywhere. He also has a talented group of skill players around him, and I don’t think it hurts THAT much with Minshew at quarterback. If anything, he might get helped to some degree given that Minshew is not going to run as much as Hurts. This is a competitive rivalry game against Dallas, and I think there’s plenty of upside for the price.

Completing The Build – I like the idea of ​​spending on multiple WR spots in these builds and/or getting to Kelce at TE. Then, I will look to save with multiple RB positions with something like a Foreman/Dobbins combination at RB.

Core Stack #4 – Lions / Panthers Game Stacks

Quick Analysis – The highest game total on this slate is 48 points. With the weather getting colder and quarterbacks going down across the league, scoring is going to be at a premium in these games. If you can find the one game that maybe — just maybe — can get to 55+ points, it could be a huge advantage with game stacks. Lions games are always good for this potential. We know they can score points in bunches now, and we know that their defense is suspect. St. Brown is one of the safest WR plays on the board. Both Detroit RB’s have shown some ceiling. The Carolina side is the more difficult side to peg, as they often struggle to score points. However, D’Onta Foreman is one of the better value plays out there. The Panthers were forced to go away from the run last week, and that limited Foreman’s ability to get anything going against a tough Steeler defense. The sledding should be much easier against the Lions D this week. Foreman had logged 20+ carries in the previous two games. He’s a nice source of value on this slate, and hopefully recency bias will scare others away.

Completing The Build – This stack will be different enough (and largely affordable enough) for you to be able to go after some of the top plays at the other positions. If this stack helps you get a high-end RB like Henry or a WR like Diggs, that is definitely a combination that gives you some ceiling potential.

Additional Low-Owned Plays To Consider

– I think our early 4-5% ownership mark is probably a bit lower than where he will end up, but it’s not like Fields is going to be Massive chalk this week. If we take his rushing potential combined with a likely negative game script, we have a big dual threat upside with Fields this week. Just one big play can help him pay off his salary, and the QB pool is surprisingly weak on this Saturday slate. He’s an interesting pivot away from Minshew Chalk Week.

– The Ravens have been absolutely shut down offensively since getting injured, yet have 28 carries for 245 yards in the last two games. He has been the only bright spot for this offense over that span, and the Ravens are full touchdown favorites at home in this game — even with at the helm. Take the low ownership while we can still get it.

– Any time we can get Diggs at 5-8% ownership, we have to be interested in GPP builds. With a lot of games projected to be lower scoring this week, a couple of big plays could make a difference, and we know that Diggs is capable of that. Despite the cold weather and a Matchup where the Bills are likely to play with a lead, the ceiling is still very much there for one of the best receivers in the NFL.

Good luck this week! I will be back with the usual article for the Sunday Slate as well!

Image Credit: Imagn